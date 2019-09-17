IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:32 a.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Eastern Avenue.

8:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

11:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

12:25 p.m., fraud was reported on Blair Road.

12:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

2:23 p.m., an assault was reported on State Street.

3:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Windsor Avenue and Cushnoc Drive.

5:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.

6:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

6:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Westwood Road.

6:33 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Boothby Street.

6:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

7:16 p.m., rescue officials responded to an overdose on North Street.

7:19 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Blair Road.

9:06 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Burns Road.

9:53 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.

Tuesday at 12:03 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Denali Way.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 11:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.

IN PITTSTON, Monday at 3:47 p.m., theft was reported on Wiscasset Road.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, Sept. 9, 11:36 a.m., an accident involving injury was reported on on Brunswick Road.

1:41 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Main Street.

4:46 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Kimball Street.

5:40 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Hideaway Lane.

Wednesday, Sept. 11., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 10:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lebel Lane.

4:22 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Lincoln Street.

4:27 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Kimball Street.

8:37 p.m., threatening was reported on River Road.

Friday at 11:41 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Kimball Street.

3:50 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Kimball Street.

Saturday at 3:57 p.m, a well-being check was performed on Beedle Road.

8:35 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Alexander Reed Road.

Monday at 7:41 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Pleasant Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 9:56 a.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Cove Road.

2:39 p.m., theft was reported on Cemetery Street.

IN WINDSOR, Monday at 9:17 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Caswell Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 10:41 a.m., Jon M. Sexton, 29, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime following a reported domestic disturbance on Eastern Avenue.

7:47 p.m., Nickolas D. Grivois, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of theft of property valued under $500 following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

IN RICHMOND, Saturday at 6:03 p.m., Jonathan Alas, 24, of Richmond, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after a report of a family fight.

IN WHITEFIELD, Sunday, Matthew P. Osbourn, 26, of Denison, Texas, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief on Wiscasset Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:40 a.m., Zachary J. Costello, 25, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while his license was suspended or revoked.

IN DRESDEN, Sept. 10, Augustus R. Bond, 19, of Whitefield, was issued a summons for attaching false plates on Blinn Hill Road.

IN RICHMOND, Saturday Sept. 7 at 7:06 p.m., Randy Kittle, 61, of Bowdoin, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.

Monday at 9:04 a.m., Bryce Libby, 58, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal speeding, driving 62 mph in a 30 mph zone.

