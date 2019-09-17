GARDINER — Three different players scored as the Gardiner field hockey team grabbed a 3-0 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B win in Gardiner on Tuesday afternoon..
Lindsey Bell, Dewey Clary and Haley Brann each had a goal for Gardiner (3-1-0) while Kassidy Collins made five saves. Maggie Bell added two assists while Maddie Farnham had one.
Ashly Nyman stopped 14 shots for Nokomis (1-4-0).
LAWRENCE 3, MORSE 0: Cass Richards, Haylei Niles and Lexi Lewis each scored goals to lead the Bulldogs over the Shipbuilders in Fairfield.
Ashtynn Stewart and Victoria Dunphy added assists for Lawrence (5-0). Emma Poulin had six saves to earn the shutout.
Emily Myers had 10 saves for Morse (2-2).
WINSLOW 8, MARANACOOK 0: Silver Clukey had two goals and two assists to spark the Black Raiders to the KVAC B win at home.
Bodhi Littlefield and Karlie Ramsdell added two goals apiece for Winslow (5-0-0) while Taylor Rodriguez had a goal and an assist and Maddie Lower one goal. Leah Pelotte and Lainey Bell combined to make three saves.
Alyssa Pratt made 17 saves for Maranacook (1-4-0).
MOUNT VIEW 1, ERSKINE 0: Sophia King scored an unassisted goal to lead the Mustangs to the KVAC B win in Thorndike.
Thurston Illingworth made nine saves for Mount View (3-2-0).
Lucy Allen stopped 25 shots for Erskine (1-4-0).
GIRLS SOCCER
MT. ABRAM 1, CARRABEC 0: Madison Phelps scored off a direct kick with 21:58 left in the game to give the Roadrunners the MVC win in North Anson.
Emily Kidd made six saves for Mt. Abram (4-0-1).
Ashley Cates stopped three shots for Carrabec (1-3-0).
WINTHROP 4, TELSTAR 4: Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone scored three goals for the Ramblers in a tie with the Rebels in Bethel.
Averie Silver added a goal for Winthrop (3-0-1).
Emma Kruse had three goals for Telstar (1-1-3).
TEMPLE 7, VINALHAVEN/NORTH HAVEN 1: Hannah Hubbard scored four goals as the Bereans powered to the East/West Conference win in Vinalhaven.
Ella Baker, Chloe Riportella and Brianna Hubbard also netted goals for Temple (3-1-0).
Dreyenne Osgood had the lone strike for Vinalhaven/North Haven (0-4-0).
OXFORD HILLS 2, MT. BLUE 0: Ella Kellog and Lizzy Dieterich each recorded first-half goals as as the Vikings won the KVAC A game in South Paris.
Lizzie Hallee made six saves for Oxford Hills (2-2-0).
Caitlin Burke made 10 saves for Mt. Blue (2-1-0).
BOYS SOCCER
GARDINER 2, LEAVITT 2: Hornet Ethan Weston forced overtime in the final minute of a KVAC B draw in Turner.
Braden Dorogi and Logan Keene scored first-half goals to give Gardiner (2-1-1) the lead going into the break. Jackson Tweedy assisted on both goals.
Blake Springer gave Leavitt (2-0-1) the lead early in the contest.
TEMPLE 4, VINALHAVEN/NORTH HAVEN 1: Nathan Riportella broke a tie and Stevo Kruta converted a penalty kick to lift the Bereans to the East/West Conference win in Vinalhaven.
Louis Lens and Zack Wiles also had goals for Temple (3-1-0).
Mark Augusto scored for Vinalhaven/North Haven (1-3-0) to tie the game in the first half.
LINCOLN 5, ERSKINE 0: Toby Seidel scored twice to lead Lincoln to the KVAC B win in South China.
Maddox Tilas, Kaden Lewis and Jack Duncan also scored for Lincoln (3-0-0) while Tiger Cumming made three saves.
Wes McGlew stopped 10 shots for Erskine (0-4-0).
PINE TREE 2, RANGELEY 1: Jahiesh Stewart and Nshimiye Gasuminari had tallies in the first half as Pine Tree Academy defeated Rangeley 2-1 in boys’ soccer action.
Josiah Yeaton and Chris Amisi each had assists for Pine Tree (3-0).
Ken Thompson scored for the Lakers (3-2) as his goal also came in the first half.
Liam Knowles made six saves for Pine Tree while Garrett Burgess also made six saves.
