GARDINER — Three different players scored as the Gardiner field hockey team grabbed a 3-0 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B win in Gardiner on Tuesday afternoon..

Lindsey Bell, Dewey Clary and Haley Brann each had a goal for Gardiner (3-1-0) while Kassidy Collins made five saves. Maggie Bell added two assists while Maddie Farnham had one.

Ashly Nyman stopped 14 shots for Nokomis (1-4-0).

LAWRENCE 3, MORSE 0: Cass Richards, Haylei Niles and Lexi Lewis each scored goals to lead the Bulldogs over the Shipbuilders in Fairfield.

Ashtynn Stewart and Victoria Dunphy added assists for Lawrence (5-0). Emma Poulin had six saves to earn the shutout.

Emily Myers had 10 saves for Morse (2-2).

WINSLOW 8, MARANACOOK 0: Silver Clukey had two goals and two assists to spark the Black Raiders to the KVAC B win at home.

Bodhi Littlefield and Karlie Ramsdell added two goals apiece for Winslow (5-0-0) while Taylor Rodriguez had a goal and an assist and Maddie Lower one goal. Leah Pelotte and Lainey Bell combined to make three saves.

Alyssa Pratt made 17 saves for Maranacook (1-4-0).

MOUNT VIEW 1, ERSKINE 0: Sophia King scored an unassisted goal to lead the Mustangs to the KVAC B win in Thorndike.

Thurston Illingworth made nine saves for Mount View (3-2-0).

Lucy Allen stopped 25 shots for Erskine (1-4-0).

GIRLS SOCCER

MT. ABRAM 1, CARRABEC 0: Madison Phelps scored off a direct kick with 21:58 left in the game to give the Roadrunners the MVC win in North Anson.

Emily Kidd made six saves for Mt. Abram (4-0-1).

Ashley Cates stopped three shots for Carrabec (1-3-0).

WINTHROP 4, TELSTAR 4: Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone scored three goals for the Ramblers in a tie with the Rebels in Bethel.

Averie Silver added a goal for Winthrop (3-0-1).

Emma Kruse had three goals for Telstar (1-1-3).

TEMPLE 7, VINALHAVEN/NORTH HAVEN 1: Hannah Hubbard scored four goals as the Bereans powered to the East/West Conference win in Vinalhaven.

Ella Baker, Chloe Riportella and Brianna Hubbard also netted goals for Temple (3-1-0).

Dreyenne Osgood had the lone strike for Vinalhaven/North Haven (0-4-0).

OXFORD HILLS 2, MT. BLUE 0: Ella Kellog and Lizzy Dieterich each recorded first-half goals as as the Vikings won the KVAC A game in South Paris.

Lizzie Hallee made six saves for Oxford Hills (2-2-0).

Caitlin Burke made 10 saves for Mt. Blue (2-1-0).

BOYS SOCCER

GARDINER 2, LEAVITT 2: Hornet Ethan Weston forced overtime in the final minute of a KVAC B draw in Turner.

Braden Dorogi and Logan Keene scored first-half goals to give Gardiner (2-1-1) the lead going into the break. Jackson Tweedy assisted on both goals.

Blake Springer gave Leavitt (2-0-1) the lead early in the contest.

TEMPLE 4, VINALHAVEN/NORTH HAVEN 1: Nathan Riportella broke a tie and Stevo Kruta converted a penalty kick to lift the Bereans to the East/West Conference win in Vinalhaven.

Louis Lens and Zack Wiles also had goals for Temple (3-1-0).

Mark Augusto scored for Vinalhaven/North Haven (1-3-0) to tie the game in the first half.

LINCOLN 5, ERSKINE 0: Toby Seidel scored twice to lead Lincoln to the KVAC B win in South China.

Maddox Tilas, Kaden Lewis and Jack Duncan also scored for Lincoln (3-0-0) while Tiger Cumming made three saves.

Wes McGlew stopped 10 shots for Erskine (0-4-0).

PINE TREE 2, RANGELEY 1: Jahiesh Stewart and Nshimiye Gasuminari had tallies in the first half as Pine Tree Academy defeated Rangeley 2-1 in boys’ soccer action.

Josiah Yeaton and Chris Amisi each had assists for Pine Tree (3-0).

Ken Thompson scored for the Lakers (3-2) as his goal also came in the first half.

Liam Knowles made six saves for Pine Tree while Garrett Burgess also made six saves.

