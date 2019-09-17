IN ANSON, Tuesday at 4:32 a.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on North Main Street.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Tuesday at 6:12 a.m., auto theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 11:39 a.m., threatening was reported on Hinckley Road.

5:05 p.m., theft was reported on Railroad Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 12:53 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Preble Avenue.

2:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on John Street.

3:58 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Perkins Street.

4:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Maple Street.

4:19 p.m., mischief was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 8:09 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 1:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Lang Hill Road.

11:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 12:48 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Century Court.

4:10 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Highland Street.

6:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Greeley Street.

Tuesday, 8:40 a.m., trespassing was reported on Cottage Street.

9:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 3:05 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

4:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Molunkus Road.

4:32 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

6:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:27 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

10:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on McClellan Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:42 a.m., a burglary was reported on College Avenue.

11:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Concourse.

12:40 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Pleasant Hill Drive.

1:33 p.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.

2:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Concourse.

2:21 p.m., a missing person was reported on Colby Street.

3:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Winter Street.

3:14 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Silvermount Street.

4:23 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.

4:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Grove Street.

4:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

5:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

6:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Morrill Avenue.

7 p.m., assault was reported on Butler Court.

7:12 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:20 p.m., a fight call was reported on Butler Court.

7:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Sherwin Street.

8:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mutton Lane.

11:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Butler Court.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 8:57 a.m., threatening was reported on Albion Road.

9:15 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Rousseau Street.

12:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Benton Avenue.

1:52 p.m., theft was reported on Beck Street.

9:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Baker Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 7:21 a.m., Christopher David Elliot, 42, of Madrid, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

3:45 p.m., Gerald R. Keenan, 65, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was arrested on 23 warrants including unlawful sexual contact, gross sexual assault and sexual abuse of a minor.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: