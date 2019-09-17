IN ANSON, Tuesday at 4:32 a.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on North Main Street.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Tuesday at 6:12 a.m., auto theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 11:39 a.m., threatening was reported on Hinckley Road.

5:05 p.m., theft was reported on Railroad Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 12:53 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Preble Avenue.

2:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on John Street.

3:58 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Perkins Street.

4:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Maple Street.

4:19 p.m., mischief was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 8:09 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 1:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Lang Hill Road.

11:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 12:48 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Century Court.

4:10 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Highland Street.

6:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Greeley Street.

Tuesday, 8:40 a.m., trespassing was reported on Cottage Street.

9:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 3:05 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

4:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Molunkus Road.

4:32 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

6:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:27 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

10:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on McClellan Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:42 a.m., a burglary was reported on College Avenue.

11:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Concourse.

12:40 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Pleasant Hill Drive.

1:33 p.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.

2:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Concourse.

2:21 p.m., a missing person was reported on Colby Street.

3:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Winter Street.

3:14 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Silvermount Street.

4:23 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.

4:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Grove Street.

4:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

5:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

6:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Morrill Avenue.

7 p.m., assault was reported on Butler Court.

7:12 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:20 p.m., a fight call was reported on Butler Court.

7:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Sherwin Street.

8:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mutton Lane.

11:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Butler Court.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 8:57 a.m., threatening was reported on Albion Road.

9:15 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Rousseau Street.

12:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Benton Avenue.

1:52 p.m., theft was reported on Beck Street.

9:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Baker Street.

ARRESTS 

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 7:21 a.m., Christopher David Elliot, 42, of Madrid, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

3:45 p.m., Gerald R. Keenan, 65, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was arrested on 23 warrants including unlawful sexual contact, gross sexual assault and sexual abuse of a minor.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
franklin county maine, kennebec county maine, police logs, somerset county maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.