IN ANSON, Tuesday at 4:32 a.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on North Main Street.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Tuesday at 6:12 a.m., auto theft was reported on Main Street.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 11:39 a.m., threatening was reported on Hinckley Road.
5:05 p.m., theft was reported on Railroad Street.
IN MADISON, Monday at 12:53 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Preble Avenue.
2:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on John Street.
3:58 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Perkins Street.
4:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Maple Street.
4:19 p.m., mischief was reported on Old Point Avenue.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 8:09 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
IN PALMYRA, Monday at 1:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Lang Hill Road.
11:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 12:48 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Century Court.
4:10 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Highland Street.
6:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Greeley Street.
Tuesday, 8:40 a.m., trespassing was reported on Cottage Street.
9:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 3:05 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.
4:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Molunkus Road.
4:32 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.
6:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
8:27 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.
10:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on McClellan Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:42 a.m., a burglary was reported on College Avenue.
11:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Concourse.
12:40 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Pleasant Hill Drive.
1:33 p.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.
2:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Concourse.
2:21 p.m., a missing person was reported on Colby Street.
3:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Winter Street.
3:14 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Silvermount Street.
4:23 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.
4:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Grove Street.
4:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
5:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
6:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Morrill Avenue.
7 p.m., assault was reported on Butler Court.
7:12 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
7:20 p.m., a fight call was reported on Butler Court.
7:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Sherwin Street.
8:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mutton Lane.
11:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Butler Court.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 8:57 a.m., threatening was reported on Albion Road.
9:15 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Rousseau Street.
12:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Benton Avenue.
1:52 p.m., theft was reported on Beck Street.
9:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Baker Street.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 7:21 a.m., Christopher David Elliot, 42, of Madrid, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.
3:45 p.m., Gerald R. Keenan, 65, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was arrested on 23 warrants including unlawful sexual contact, gross sexual assault and sexual abuse of a minor.
