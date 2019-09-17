Why is Wilbur Ross still on the public payroll?
The commerce secretary’s latest offense is the serious allegation that he ordered professionals at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, upon threat of losing their jobs, to contradict their expert assessments in order to echo rather than contradict President Trump’s errant claims that Hurricane Dorian might hit Alabama.
In short, fall in line, meteorologists — or Hurricane Donald will blow you away.
This is not Ross’ first corruption and obstruction rodeo. A year ago, he told Congress that a citizenship question was being considered on Census forms on orders from the Justice Department, to comply with the Voting Rights Act. Commerce staffers, in fact, confirmed that Ross himself had pressed the issue at the White House’s behest.
In confirmation hearings, the supposed billionaire had promised to divest his investments upon entering the powerful Cabinet position. More than a year later, he had still maintained several stock holdings — and entered into others — to the tune of a cool $1.2 million.
If Ross had decency, he’d resign. If Trump had some, he’d fire him in more unceremonious fashion than he just booted John Bolton.
Neither is happening. House Democrats, over to you.
Editorial by the New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
