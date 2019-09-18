IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.
9:15 a.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.
9:47 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Cedar Street.
10:41 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Laurel Street.
1:03 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Stephen King Drive.
3:10 pm., disorderly conduct was reported on Pine Street.
4:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.
4:19 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported near Memorial Circle and Memorial Drive.
4:40 p.m., an assault was reported on Drew Street.
4:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.
5:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street.
7:01 p.m., trespassing was reported on Cony Street.
8:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Eastern Avenue.
8:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West River Road.
10:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
11:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
Wednesday at 2:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.
IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 1:02 a.m., a burglary was reported on Windsor Road.
4:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Cooper Road.
5:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Road.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:47 a.m., theft was reported on West Street.
3:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dresden Avenue.
6:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.
IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 1:38 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported at Monmouth Academy on Academy Road.
IN PITTSTON, Tuesday at 11:08 a.m., theft was reported on Route 27.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 2:24 p.m., Lucas J. Gragg, 38, of Pittston, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a report of suspicious activity on Western Avenue.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 9:52 p.m., Michael J. Mallory, 55, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with strangulation following a report of a domestic dispute on Highland Avenue.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:01 p.m., Jesse T. Maschino, 40, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident on Union Street.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 2:03 p.m., at least one person was reportedly issued a summons following a traffic stop on Bridge Street. A full report was not available at press time.
