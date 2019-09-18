AUGUSTA — Lukas Mironovas, one of three teenagers accused of killing his mother Kimberly Mironovas in Litchfield last year, waived his right to argue that he should be tried as a juvenile as part of a plea agreement with state prosecutors.

As a result of the agreement, Mironovas is expected to serve between 25 and 35 years in prison.

The 16-year-old waived his right to a bind over hearing in a court hearing early Wednesday morning, a process that would determine whether he would be treated via the juvenile or adult justice system as he faces murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges made against him.

That means his case would be handled as if he were an adult and be forwarded to a grand jury.

His attorney, Pamela Ames, and state prosecutors have reached an agreement in which if Mironovas is indicted by the grand jury, he would change his pleas on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder to guilty.

Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam said the state agreed, if Mironovas pleads guilty, to cap his sentence at 35 years, meaning he would serve at least the minimum sentence of 25 years, but no more than 35.

District Court Judge Eric Walker questioned Mironovas about whether he understood what he was agreeing to Wednesday, whether he thought the agreement and waiving his bind over rights was in his best interest, and whether he had been well-represented by his attorney, to all of which he answered “yes.” The 16-year-old Mironovas, wearing a white sweatshirt and khakis, also said he did not wish to correct anything in a summary, by Elam, of the crimes he is alleged to have committed.

On April 22, 2018, the three teenagers — Lukas Mironovas, then 15, William Smith, then 15, and Thomas “TJ” Severance, then 13 — allegedly killed 47-year-old Kimberly Mironovas in part because they were mad at her for accusing them of stealing her marijuana the previous night.

Elam said Wednesday Lukas Mironovas and Smith choked Kimberly Mironovas, and Lukas then stabbed his mother in her upstairs bedroom multiple times, while Severance remained downstairs and watched the family dog. A state medical examiner deemed the cause of death as both strangulation and stabbing.

Elam said the case would be presented to the grand jury forthwith.

Severance, 14, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced, as part of a plea agreement reached with the state, to be committed to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, where he’ll be held until he is 21-years-old, the maximum sentence for a juvenile.

A district court ruled in July that Smith, 16, following his bind over hearing, could be prosecuted as an adult. In August, Smith was indicted on murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: