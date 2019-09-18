IN ANSON, Tuesday at 3:05 p.m., vandalism was reported on Oak Street.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 9:51 p.m., assault was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 7:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

8:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.

11:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday, 7:13 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 10:01 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Hussey Hill Road.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 5:15 p.m., threatening was reported on Ell Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 8:09 p.m., trespassing was reported on Ruth Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 1:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

4:22 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

8:29 p.m., vandalism was reported on North Avenue.

IN SMITHFIELD, Wednesday at 2:29 a.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Village Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:07 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Silver Street.

10:13 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:26 p.m., assault was reported on College Avenue.

3:15 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

5:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Gray Street.

5:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:47 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Colby Street.

7 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.

7:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spruce Street.

9:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

11:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 2 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 4:55 p.m., theft was reported on Robert Street.

Wednesday, 4:55 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Hill Terrace.

 

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:57 p.m., Victor Dudley, 50, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of drinking in public.

Wednesday, 8:10 a.m., Jessica Elizabeth Almeida, 32, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:50 p.m., Christopher Allmendinger, 42, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to submit.

8:45 p.m., Justin Williams, 41, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.

Wednesday, 12:03 a.m., Kevin Trepanier, 30, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of eluding, operating after suspension, driving to endanger, criminal mischief and refusing to submit.

 

