IN ANSON, Tuesday at 3:05 p.m., vandalism was reported on Oak Street.
IN CHINA, Tuesday at 9:51 p.m., assault was reported on Lakeview Drive.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 7:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
8:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.
11:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
Wednesday, 7:13 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 10:01 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Hussey Hill Road.
IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 5:15 p.m., threatening was reported on Ell Hill Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 8:09 p.m., trespassing was reported on Ruth Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 1:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.
4:22 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.
8:29 p.m., vandalism was reported on North Avenue.
IN SMITHFIELD, Wednesday at 2:29 a.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Village Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:07 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Silver Street.
10:13 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
2:26 p.m., assault was reported on College Avenue.
3:15 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
4:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.
5:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Gray Street.
5:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:47 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Colby Street.
7 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.
7:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spruce Street.
9:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.
11:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Wednesday at 2 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 4:55 p.m., theft was reported on Robert Street.
Wednesday, 4:55 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Hill Terrace.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:57 p.m., Victor Dudley, 50, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of drinking in public.
Wednesday, 8:10 a.m., Jessica Elizabeth Almeida, 32, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:50 p.m., Christopher Allmendinger, 42, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to submit.
8:45 p.m., Justin Williams, 41, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
Wednesday, 12:03 a.m., Kevin Trepanier, 30, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of eluding, operating after suspension, driving to endanger, criminal mischief and refusing to submit.
