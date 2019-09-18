Titans (1-1) at Jaguars (0-2), 8:20 p.m. Thursday (NFL)
Spread: Titans by 11/2
Outlook: Feeling good about our home-dog pick despite the Jaguars being winless and embroiled in the drama of star cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s trade request. QB Gardner Minshew has been efficient subbing for the injured Nick Foles and should get more help from Leonard Fournette vs. a Titans run-D that has been susceptible thus far. I see the Jaguars’ defense rising up with a big effort because of, not in spite of, the Ramsey mess.
Prediction: Jaguars, 20-17
– Greg Cote, Miami Herald
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
BIW installs lactation facilities for working mothers to keep up with changing laws
-
Sports
Nike drops Patriots’ Antonio Brown amid assault allegations
-
Community
Run for the Trees — Run to End Hunger 5K Trail Run set for Sept. 28
-
Local & State
Park director suggests dropping ‘Mount’ from ‘Mount Katahdin’
-
Nation & World
Rose Garden setting for Trump’s second state dinner