The Portland Sea Dogs will open the 2020 season on April 9 in Hartford, Connecticut, before making their Hadlock Field debut on April 16 against the Trenton Thunder, the team announced Wednesday.

The 2020 schedule features just seven home games in April, the fewest since the Sea Dogs’ inaugural season in 1994. There will be 13 home games each in June, July and August. The longest home stand of the year will feature eight games from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7 to conclude the team’s 140-game Eastern League schedule.

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2 at the Hadlock Field ticket office.

