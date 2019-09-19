KINGFIELD — Lindsay Ball, of Benton, is one of eight Maine skiers to be inducted into the Maine Ski Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019. The new members will be inducted at the 17th annual Maine Ski Hall of Fame banquet at Sugarloaf on Oct. 19.

This year’s class includes a ski historian, gold medal snowboarder, ski maker, an endurance skier, a pair of Nordic skiers along with Paralympian Lindsay Ball.

Visually impaired Ball started skiing at age 6 with Maine Adaptive Sports and wound up competing for Lawrence High School in Fairfield.

In 2011 while at the University of Maine at Farmington, she was named to the U.S. Paralympic team and went on to compete in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Giant Slalom. During her time on the team Ball mounted numerous podiums in World Cup and Nor-Am competition. She has won gold medals in both Downhill and Giant Slalom.

Ball currently serves as vice president of the Maine Organization of Blind and Athletic Leadership Education.

With the induction of this class, the number of skiers recognized by the Hall of Fame since its first induction banquet in 2003 will reach 144. The Maine Ski Hall of Fame was formed to recognize those Maine skiers that have brought distinction to Maine skiing or made significant contributions to the sport. They may include competitors, coaches, instructors, ski patrollers, ski area builders, managers and volunteers. As a division of the Ski Museum of Maine, the Maine Ski Hall of Fame records the history of Maine skiing through the biographies produced for each class. Inductee biographies written in the annual program are archived in the museum and can be found at skimuseumofmaine.org.

The Ski Museum of Maine is a charitable organization established in 1995 to celebrate, preserve and share Maine’s ski history and heritage. The museum exhibits artifacts, photographs, artworks and documents at its location in Kingfield, offers a travelling exhibit of the history of Maine skiing and hosts social events and activities throughout the year.

Information on the Ski Museum of Maine and tickets to the Hall of Fame banquet at Sugarloaf are available at skimuseumofmaine.org.

