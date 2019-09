IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

8:45 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Orchard Street.

9:15 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Western Avenue.

9:47 a.m., a complaint about an animal was made on Cedar Street.

10:13 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Middle Street.

10:41 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Laurel Street.

12:04 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

12:55 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Middle Street.

1:33 p.m., a well-being check was performed at Market Square.

3:10 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Pine Street.

4:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.

4:40 p.m., assault was reported on Drew Street.

4:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.

5:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street.

6:32 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Kennedy Road.

7:01 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Cony Street.

8:26 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Eastern Avenue.

8:40 p.m, a disturbance was reported on West River Road.

10: 10 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Willow Street.

10:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

WEDNESDAY at 1:20 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Riverside Drive.

2:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.

2:55 a.m., a homeless check was performed on Dickman Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 8:37 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Benson Road.

8:45 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Spring Street.

8:58 a.m., a complaint about a dog at large was made on Brunswick Avenue.

11:58 a.m., theft was reported on River Avenue.

4:10 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Highland Avenue.

9:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Avenue.

Thursday at 1:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

IN PITTSTON, Wednesday at 5:49 p.m., a person was arrested on Wiscasset Road.

5:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elizabeth Court.

IN RANDOLPH, Thursday at 7:57 a.m., a person was arrested at Water and Closson streets.

IN WINDSOR, Wednesday at 7:31 p.m., a well-being check was performed on South Belfast Road.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 2:24 p.m., Lucas J. Gragg, 38, of Pittston, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

SUMMONS

Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., Jesse Maschino, 40, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

