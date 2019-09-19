AUGUSTA — Annie Corbett scored with 1:16 left in overtime to give the Messalonskee a 3-2 win over Cony in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B field hockey action Thursday.

Corbett started the scoring with a goal in the first half for Messalonskee (3-2-0), which also got a goal from Chloe Tilley. Nealey Dillon made 15 saves.

Mallory Audette and Julia Reny scored for Cony (2-3-0) while Emily Douglas made 17 saves.

GARDINER 6, OCEANSIDE 1: Maggie Bell scored five goals to lead Gardiner to a win in KVAC B action.

Maddie Farnham had the other goal and two assists for Gardiner (4-1-0). Lindsey Bell added two assists and Kassidy Collins made three saves.

Amanda Frost scored for Oceanside (0-5-0) while Alexa Barstow made 20 saves.

WINSLOW 3, LEAVITT 1: Silver Clukey had a foot in every goal as the Black Raiders earned the KVAC B win in Turner.

Clukey had two goals and an assist for Winslow (6-0-0) while Karlie Ramsdell had the other goal. Bodhi Littlefield added two assists and Leah Pelota made eight saves.

Kayla Leclerc scored for Leavitt (3-2-0) and Paige DeMascio stopped 21 shots.

MARANACOOK 2, WATERVILLE 0: Abbie Jacques scored two goals to lead the Black Bears to a win over the Purple Panthers in Waterville.

Stella Pattershall added an assist for Maranacook (2-4).

Waterville falls to 1-5.

NOKOMIS 8, ERSKINE 2: Madison Hook scored four goals to lead the Warriors to the KVAC B win in South China.

Brianna Townsend and Jenna Baird added two goals apiece for Nokomis (2-4-0) and Ashly Nyman made seven saves.

Ashley Clavette and Jane Blanchard scored for Erskine (1-5-0) while Lucy Allen stopped 23 shots.

GIRLS SOCCER

OAK HILL 11, DIRIGO 0: The Raiders had 11 different scorers tally goals in a dominant Mountain Valley Conference win over the Cougars in Dixfield.

Gabby Chessie and Anna Beach each had a goal and an assist for Oak Hill (3-2-0), while Emily Dillman had a goal and two assists. Riley Crosby had one save for the Raiders.

Katherine Mora had 16 saves for Dirigo (1-4-0).

RICHMOND 10, VALLEY 0: Laura Brown scored a hat trick to pace the Bobcats to the East/West Conference win in Richmond.

Abby Johnson and Lorelei Zoulamis added two goals apiece for Richmond (3-1-0) while Bry Shea, Marybeth Sloat and Abby Harrington had one each.

Jesse Ward made 14 saves for Valley (0-4-0).

WINTHROP 5, WISCASSET 0: Aaliyah WilsonFalcone scored four goals and an assist to pace the Ramblers to the MVC win at home.

Averie Silva added the other goal for Winthrop (4-0-1) while Brooke Burnham made eight saves.

Elizabeth Souza stopped 13 shots for Wiscasset (0-6-0).

SKOWHEGAN 1, BREWER 0: Kaitlyn Baker scored off an assist from Eliza Sirois to give Skowhegan the win at home.

Reece Danforth made five saves for Skowhegan (2-3-0).

Bella Tanis stopped 11 shots for Brewer (0-5-0).

HALL-DALE 3, MT. ABRAM 0: KK Wills, Madisyn Smith and Sarah Benner each scored a goal to lift the Bulldogs to the MVC win in Salem.

Bethany Ives made seven saves for Hall-Dale (3-0-0).

Emily Kidd stopped 17 shots for Mt. Abram (4-1-1).

BOYS SOCCER

WINSLOW 3, LINCOLN 2: Ethan Loubier scored the game-winning goal on a penalty kick with 13:10 remaining in the game to give the Black Raiders the KVAC B win in Winslow.

Isaac Burbank and Landen Gillis also scored for Winslow (3-1-0) while Andrew Poulin chipped in two assists and JJ Carey made three saves.

Peyton Baixauli and Mike Tilas scored for Lincoln (3-1-0). Tim Cumming made 10 saves.

MARANACOOK 2, MORSE 0: Nick Florek and Coleman Watson each scored a goal to lead the Black Bears to the KVAC B win in Bath.

Brayden St. Pierre made two saves for Maranacook (3-1-0).

Brenton Cahill stopped 15 shots for Morse (0-5-0).

MCI 1, ERSKINE 0: Juan Ortiz scored the game’s lone goal to give the Huskies the KVAC B win in Pittsfield.

MCI improves to 2-2-0 while Erskine falls to 0-5-0.

