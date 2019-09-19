IN ALBION, Wednesday at 3:44 p.m., a theft was reported on Benton Road.

IN ANSON, Wednesday at 1:36 p.m., a caller from West Mills Road reported a scam.

3:21 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Valley Road.

IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 7:19 p.m., threatening was reported on Oakland Road.

IN BENTON, Wednesday at 2:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wyman Road.

4:13 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Interstate 95.

IN BURNHAM, Wednesday at 3:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winnecook Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 12:45 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Carrabassett Drive.

10:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CHINA, Wednesday at 1:43 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Windsor Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 3:49 p.m., a caller from Green Road reported a scam.

5:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oakland Road.

Thursday at 10:11 a.m., a case involving larceny or forgery or fraud was reported on Oakland Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 9:07 a.m., a burglary was reported on Bridge Street.

11:44 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Webster Road.

3:24 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Stinchfield Road.

9:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Moore Avenue.

10:12 p.m., noise was reported on Moore Avenue.

Thursday at 8:57 a.m., vandalism was reported on Industry Road.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 4:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Moore Street.

Thursday at 9:06 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

9:41 a.m., loud noise was reported on Athens Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 10 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

10:46 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 10:44 a.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

2:45 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle problem was reported on Wedge Street.

Thursday at 6:06 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Lakewood Road.

IN MERCER, Wednesday at 8:39 a.m., mischief was reported on Beech Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 10:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Airport Road.

Thursday at 3:52 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Ward Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:51 a.m., a theft was reported on Fairfield Street.

2:54 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Oak Street.

2:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

6:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on East School Street.

8:56 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.

Thursday at 2 a.m., threatening was reported on Sawtelle Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 10:23 a.m., mischief was reported on Barney Cianchette Road.

Thursday at 8:57 a.m., a fire or odor investigation was reportedly conducted on Somerset Avenue.

10:19 a.m., vandalism was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 6:58 p.m., threatening was reported on Twin Oaks Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 1:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Maple Street.

6:01 p.m., threatening was reported on Lawton Street.

6:04 p.m., vandalism was reported on McClellan Street.

6:30 p.m., harassment was reported on North Avenue.

6:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

8:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rosalie Way.

Thursday at 9:34 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 1:01 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

4:48 p.m., a theft was reported on Bog Road.

5:01 p.m., noise was reported on Matthews Avenue.

9:32 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Cross Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:32 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported near the northbound ramp of Interstate 95 at Main Street.

8:35 a.m., a theft was reported on Francis Street.

11:06 a.m., a caller from Ticonic Street reported a person was missing.

11:18 a.m., harassment was reported on King Street.

11:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

12:49 p.m., a caller from Carver Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

12:51 p.m., a theft was reported on Summer Street.

3:56 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported at JFK Plaza off Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:43 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported near Armory Road and Drummond Avenue.

4:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Ticonic Street.

6:10 p.m., an assault was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on The Concourse.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:04 a.m., a theft was reported on Danielson Street.

1:43 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported, no location given.

5:09 p.m., an assault was reported on Bellevue Street.

5:57 p.m., a theft was reported on Halifax Street.

 

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sept. 11 at 1:42 p.m.,  Jennifer Ann Moore, 49, of The Woodlands, Texas, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

3:26 p.m., Korey J. Lizine, 48, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

4:31 p.m., Timothy Richard Darnell, 42, of Freeman Township, was arrested on a warrant.

Sept. 13, at 6 p.m., Alice J. Hatch, 39, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Saturday, at 1:30 p.m., Anthony Charles Ellis, 48, of New Sharon, was arrested on three warrants.

2:23 p.m., Martin Ray Clarrage, 27, of Freeman Township, was arrested on a probation hold.

3:22 p.m., Andre William Bernier, 34, of Raymond, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

Sunday at 9 a.m., Kaitlyn Mae Overlock, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of OUI and criminal mischief.

Monday at 5:52 p.m., Michael B. Hamilton Jr., 23, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

9:20 p.m., Brandon S. Belisle, 22, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and refusing to submit.

Tuesday at 9:05 a.m., Jeremy J. Fagre, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

4:30 p.m., Kenneth Paul Lockitt, 60, of Phillips, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

Wednesday at 5:55 p.m., James Allen Daviau, 30, of Minot, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

9 p.m., Steven Boyd Blair, 55, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9:55 p.m., David Dale Nelson III, 31, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct loud unreasonable noise.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 3:50 p.m., Dominic Wayne Norton, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

7:56 p.m., Jeffery J. Mador, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on three warrants.

8:40 p.m., Damian Depalma, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:28 a.m., Paul Hammock, 42, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

Wednesday at 10 p.m., Ryan Gay, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

11:17 p.m., Michael Castonguay, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 11:23 p.m., Samuel John Wehry, 23, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

 

SUMMONSES

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 4:41 p.m., Sadie Janette Davis, 31, of Vassalboro, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

7:56 p.m., Darren Alexander Dumont, 49, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit.

franklin county maine, kennebec county maine, somerset county maine
