Jason B. Abbott, 44, of Harmony, operating under the influence June 6, 2018, in Athens, $500 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one-year administrative release, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.

Don Avery, 37, of Madison, domestic violence assault June 18, 2017, in Madison, dismissed.

Paul J. Berry, 44, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 10, 2018, in Skowhegan, 15-day jail sentence, $10 restitution; unlawful possession of schedule drug, $400 fine, 15-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and trafficking in prison contraband, Oct. 20, 2018, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Shawn M. Boothby, 46, of Fairfield, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures March 8, 2018, in Fairfield, $250 fine; domestic violence assault, dismissed.

Erica R. Curtis, 43, of North Anson, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place May 15, 2018, in Anson, $500 fine.

Kerri Ann Custer, 38, of Hartland, operating vehicle without license Oct. 20, 2017, in Hartland, $150 fine.

Jaime L. Danforth, 41, of Embden, animal trespass Sept. 5, 2018, in Embden, $100 fine.

Alan R. Dill, 39, of Harmony, assault Dec. 16, 2018, in Harmony, $500 fine; domestic violence assault, dismissed.

Michael Edmondson, 35, of Kinston, North Carolina, commercial vehicle rule violation: duty status not current Feb. 22, 2019, in Cornville, $250 fine.

Gary Fowler, 57, of Thorndike, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 9, 2015, in Skowhegan, $1,500 fine, $7,735.10 restitution; theft by deception, dismissed.

Jeffrey Fowler, 61, of Unity, theft by deception April 9, 2015, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Matthew Frye, 35, of Skowhegan, violating protection from abuse order Jan. 21, 2019, in Madison, 180-day all suspended jail sentence, one-year probation.

Molly L. Gillis, 32, of Skowhegan, assault Jan. 18, 2019, in Skowhegan, 180-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one-year administrative release; violating condition of release; assault, domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, dismissed. Violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 7, 2018, in Madison, dismissed.

Matthew L. Grass, 32, of Skowhegan, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop Oct. 1, 2018, in Skowhegan, 48-hour jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; attaching false plates, 48-hour jail sentence; possession of hypodermic apparatuses, violating condition of release, use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, dismissed.

Willie Harper, 50, of Newport, domestic violence criminal threatening Sept. 20, 2018, in Palmyra, six-month jail sentence; criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, dismissed.

Tobias Hight, 43, of Ripley, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 13, 2018, in Ripley, $250 fine; violating condition of release, $250 fine; violating condition of release and operating ATV on public way, dismissed.

Scott C. Jones, 52, of Skowhegan, unlawful possession of heroin April 27, 2018, in Skowhegan, dismissed. Unlawful possession of heroin June 21, 2018, in Norridgewock, $400 fine, two-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 21 days suspended, two-year probation; violating condition of release, seven-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Sept. 7, 2018, in Madison, dismissed. Violating condition of release Oct. 12, 2018, in Madison, seven-day jail sentence.

Samantha J. Joy, 20, of Norridgewock, marijuana: under 21 years of age Aug. 30, 2018, in Skowhegan, $250 fine.

Derek E. Keenan, 35, of Oakland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 29, 2018, in Skowhegan, $200 fine.

Richard Lambert Jr., 47, of Cornville, assault Jan. 23, 2019, in Cornville, $300 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; domestic violence assault, dismissed.

Aja A. Lemieux, 28, of Skowhegan, operating vehicle without license conditions/restrictions May 25, 2018, in Bingham, seven-day jail sentence.

Richard Letourneau, 33, of Fairfield, domestic violence assault Aug. 18, 2018, in Fairfield, 364-day jail sentence all but four days suspended, two-year probation.

Jared H. Luce, 21, of Fairfield, marijuana: under 21 years of age Nov. 1, 2018, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Brady T. Martin, 22, of Clinton, four counts harvest operator failing to pay within 45 days Dec. 16, 2017, Jan. 15, 2018, Feb. 15, 2018, and March 18, 2018, in Pittsfield, dismissed. Violating measurement of wood rules, March 18, 2018, in Pittsfield, dismissed.

Brittney McCarron, 19, of Pittsfield, minor transporting liquor Nov. 30, 2018, in Pittsfield, $100 fine, 30-day license suspension.

Ryan Picard, 42, of Augusta, violating protection from abuse order April 14, 2018, no town listed, $200 fine.

Kirby J. Pinkham, 41, of Madison, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 30, 2018, in Madison, dismissed.

Joelle Serafino, 23, of Skowhegan, assault March 17, 2018, in Norridgewock, $300 fine; domestic violence assault, dismissed.

Daigan C. Small, 19, of Bingham, driving to endanger Sept. 5, 2018, in Moscow, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension.

Kevin Small, 40, of Corinna, assault Dec. 30, 2018, in Palmyra, $300 fine, 90-day jail sentence, all suspended, one-year administrative release, $196.58 restitution; criminal mischief, dismissed.

Selah Sondrol, 20, of Winslow, use of drug paraphernalia Dec. 3, 2018, in Fairfield, $300 fine.

Cody Swanson, 26, of Skowhegan, aggravated assault Oct. 11, 2018, in Skowhegan, 10-year Department of Corrections sentence all but three years suspended, three-year probation.

Samantha R. White, 23, of Skowhegan, attaching false plates Oct. 15, 2018, in Madison, $150 fine.

