An encore HD broadcast from London of “The Lehman Trilogy” will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St., in Waterville. The running time is three hours, 20 minutes.
The story of a family and a company that changed the world, told in three parts on a single evening.
Academy Award-winner Sam Mendes (“Skyfall,” “The Ferryman”) directs Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles who play the Lehman Brothers, their sons and grandsons.
On a cold September morning in 1844 a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside. Dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers and an American epic begins.
163 years later, the firm they establish – Lehman Brothers – spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, and triggers the largest financial crisis in history.
Tickets cost $12-$18.
For tickets, or more information, visit operahouse.org, or call 872-7000.
