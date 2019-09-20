ROCKLAND — Four properties owned by the late artist Robert Indiana are now in possession of the foundation that intends to transform his Star of Hope home into a museum.
The home and three other properties were transferred from Indiana’s estate to the foundation last week.
The Star of Hope Foundation is tasked with fulfilling Indiana’s vision for a museum to display his artwork, along with artist-in-residence programs and other endeavors.
Indiana’s estate remains embroiled in a lawsuit by a company that held the copyright for his iconic “LOVE” series. The lawsuit was filed the day before Indiana’s death on May 19, 2018, at age 89 on Vinalhaven Island, off the Maine coast.
With the property transfer, the foundation, which isn’t part of the lawsuit, can continue its work to fulfill Indiana’s vision.
