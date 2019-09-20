Andrew Smithgall taps his baby daughter Madison Rose on the nose as new mom Erin rests in the background at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston on Friday. The baby was born on 9/19/19 at 9:19 a.m. Originally scheduled to be born at 9 a.m., doctors asked Erin if she wanted to delay for 19 minutes to take advantage of the auspicious time and date. New dad Andrew bought two scratch tickets and won $20 from each. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

