WINTHROP — Gia Francis scored two goals to lead Winthrop past Spruce Mountain 4-0 in Mountain Valley Conference field hockey action Friday.
Hanna Duley added a goal and an assist for Winthrop (8-0-0) while Brooklyn Gaghan had the other goal. Madison Weymouth made one save.
Alicia Bridges stopped five shots for Spruce Mountain (3-3-0).
BOYS SOCCER
OAK HILL 5, DIRIGO 0: Nico Soucy and Caleb Valliere each scored twice to pace the Raiders to the MVC win in Wales.
Caleb Leighton had the other goal for Oak Hill (3-3-0).
Dirigo falls to 3-3-0.
BUCKFIELD 3, WINTHROP 2: Rowan Goebel-Bain and Colby Emery tallied goals for the Ramblers, but it wasn’t enough in a loss to the Bucks.
Owen Foster had an assist for Winthrop (2-4-0).
Victor Verrill had two goals for Buckfield (2-3-0).
GIRLS SOCCER
WATERVILLE 7, GARDINER 0: Paige St. Pierre had four goals and two assists to lift the Purple Panthers to the KVAC B win at home Thursday.
Danica Serdjenian, Lindsay Given and Jayda Murray also scored for Waterville (3-1-0) while Jacie Richard made five saves. Sadie Garling had two assists.
Lorelei Mason stopped seven shots for Gardiner (1-4-0).
