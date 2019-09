IN ANSON, Thursday at 8:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Wilson Street.

10:32 a.m., theft was reported on Grumpy Men Avenue.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 10:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

10:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

11:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 5:34 p.m., assault was reported on Chadwick Way.

IN DETROIT, Thursday at 11:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Dogtown Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 10:11 a.m., larceny, fraud or forgery was reported on Oakland Drive.

3:58 p.m., theft was reported on Green Road.

8:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Road.

10:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

10:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:33 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 8:57 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Industry Road.

5:52 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Narrow Gauge Square.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 9:06 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

Friday, 3:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Great Moose Drive.

2:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Athens Road.

3:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on Athens Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 12:06 p.m., theft was reported on Weston Avenue.

3:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

9:19 p.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Spruce Street.

9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ward Hill Road.

4:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 5:06 p.m., theft was reported on Murphy Lane.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 10:19 a.m., vandalism was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:34 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

2:26 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

4 p.m., harassment was reported on Bailey Street.

5:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Big Bird Street.

5:25 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Madison Avenue.

6:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

Friday, 9:22 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

1:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 8:51 a.m., theft was reported on Mountain Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 5:32 p.m., a burglary was reported on Bog Road.

Friday, 2:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bog Road and U.S. Route 201.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North and Pleasant streets.

9:11 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on The Concourse.

9:16 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Carver Street.

9:17 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

11:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Punky Lane.

12:38 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chase Avenue.

2:42 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norman Avenue.

3:41 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Carrean Street.

5:13 p.m., threatening was reported on Chaplin Street.

6:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:55 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

Friday at 12:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Johnson Heights.

1:54 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 1:59 p.m., threatening was reported on Halifax Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 12:44 a.m., Steven Boyd Blair, 55, of Jay, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:52 a.m., Sean R. Anderson, 37, of Liberty, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft, criminal attempt, violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

4:12 p.m., Elizabeth H. Rich, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

7:32 p.m., Thomas Peter Mallett, 48, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

10:40 p.m., Anthony Joseph Kilmer, 38, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 12:59 p.m., Kacee Ann Standring, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on three counts of aggravated trafficking of a Schedule W drug and charges of unlawfully possessing fentanyl powder and criminal conspiracy.

12:59 p.m., Juiliany N. Severino, 28, of Bronx, N.Y., was arrested on two counts of aggravated trafficking of a Schedule W drug and a charge of criminal conspiracy.

12:59 p.m., Tramel D. Bates, 28, of Springfield Gardens, N.Y., was arrested on two counts of aggravated trafficking of a Schedule W drug and a charge of criminal conspiracy.

Friday at 12:40 a.m., Brandon Wilkins Miner, 21, of Sherborn, Mass., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 12:08 a.m., Sage Michael Thomas, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of consuming liquor as a minor.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: