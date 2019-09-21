IN ANSON, Friday at 4:46 p.m., a protection order, summons or subpoena was served on Kennebec Street.

6:07 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Gogan Road.

7:11 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Solon Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:41 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.

6:44 a.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Glenridge Drive.

7:58 a.m., lost property was reported on Western Avenue.

9:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

10:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

11:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

1:18 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Bunny Street.

2:07 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Hope Way.

3:03 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

3:35 p.m., an animal well-being check was requested on Whitten Road.

4:41 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Abenaki Road.

4:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

5:02 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

5:04 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Bangor Street.

7:17 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Water Street.

7:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Drive.

8:01 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Eastern Avenue.

9:21 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Blair Road.

9:40 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Cedar Street.

9:51 p.m., a missing person was reported on Burns Road.

10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

10:24 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Civic Center Drive.

Saturday at 1:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

2:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

2:51 a.m., recovered property was reported at State and Capitol streets.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 8:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 6:55 p.m., a theft was reported on Huff Road.

IN EMBDEN, Friday at 5:24 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Moulton Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 6:23 p.m., a caller from Ohio Hill Road reported a scam.

7:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Burrill Street.

Saturday at 2:10 a.m., threatening was reported on Bray Avenue.

7:11 a.m., a theft was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 2:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Athens Road.

3:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on Athens Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 4:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN MOSCOW, Friday at 5:06 p.m., a theft was reported on Canada Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 5:31 p.m., threatening was reported on Madison Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 6:25 p.m., a water-related problem was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 5:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

9:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.

10:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hill Top Drive.

Saturday at 1:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:48 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

2:54 a.m., a theft was reported on West Front Street.

IN STARKS, Friday at 1:19 p.m., loud noise was reported on Industry Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:19 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported near Temple and Main streets.

12:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Redington Street.

5:24 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Winter Street.

7:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

7:11 p.m., an assault was reported on Reservoir Street.

7:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

7:41 p.m., threatening was reported on Butler Court.

10:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Trafton Road.

11:58 p.m., a fight was reported on Silver Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 7:25 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Clinton Avenue.

8:32 a.m., a caller from Danielson Avenue reported someone was missing.

10:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kidder Street.

2:46 p.m., a theft was reported on Clifford Avenue.

4:15 p.m., a caller from Joe Avenue reported someone was missing.

5:57 p.m., noise was reported on Abbott Road.

10:10 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on China Road.

10:15 p.m., a caller from Monument Street reported someone was missing.

11:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA,Friday at 9:18 p.m., Subbaiah Somarouthu, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Cony Road.

11:32 p.m., Jason R. Phillips, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 9:11 a.m., Marc Henri Courtemanche, 42, of Athens, was arrested on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and violating condition of release.

11:23 a.m., Heidi Ann Long, 35, of Hartland, was arrested on two warrants.

8:55 p.m., Paul M. Mascal, 41, of Palmyra, was arrested on a warrant.

9:11 p.m., Kody A. Dill, 20, of Etna, was arrested on a warrant.

10:59 p.m., Aric Hunter Libby, 28, of Portland, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked and three counts of violating condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 5:36 p.m., Daniel G. Nevins, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Also at 5:36 p.m., Ashley Loisel, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 11:54 p.m., Cody Edward Horn, 24, of Tazewell, Virginia, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 1:18 a.m., Vaunalee M. Foster, 37, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 10:22 a.m., Cindi Joyce Darling, 32, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of operating while licenses suspended or revoked.

8:08 p.m., Jamie L. Peters, 40, of Vassalboro, was summoned on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, failure to register vehicle and violating condition of release.

10:30 p.m., Eric Montgomery, 27, of Winslow, was summoned on charges of operating while licenses suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

