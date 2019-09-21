FARMINGDALE — Audrey Fletcher and Alicien Burnham each scored two goals to lead the Monmouth girls soccer team to a 4-1 victory over Hall-Dale on Saturday.

Fletcher added two assists for the Mustangs (5-0-0). Megan Blasius also had an assist for Monmouth.

Madisyn Smith tallied a goal for the Bulldogs (3-1-1).

CARRABEC 9, DIRIGO 0: Sarah Olson and Aislinn Slate each tallied two goals to lead the Cobras to a Mountain Valley Conference victory over the Cougars in North Anson.

Skyler Chipman, Annika Carey, Caitlin Crawford, Lilly Augustine and Ashley Cates each added goals for Carrabec (2-3-0).

Tori Bellegarde had 20 saves for Dirigo (1-5-0).

WATERVILLE 6, LAWRENCE 0: Danica Serdjenian scored two goals to lead the Purple Panthers to a Kennevec Valley Athletic Conference win over the Bulldogs in Fairfield.

Paige St. Pierre, Sadie Garling, Krista Evans and Caitlyn Smith added goals for Waterville (4-1-0).

Kayla Rae Estes had six saves for Lawrence (0-5-0).

CONY 2, OCEANSIDE 0: Andrea Richardson scored in each half to lead the Rams (1-4) past the Mariners (0-5) in Rockland.

Madeline Levesque assisted on Richardson’s first goal.

ERSKINE 0, MARANACOOK 0: Skyeler Webb had nine saves for the Black Bears and Taylor Shute had 12 saves for the Eagles in a match that ended in a tie in Readfield.

Maranacook is now 3-0-2, while Erskine is 4-1-1.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 9, RANGELEY 0: Natalie Farrell had four goals and Serena Mower had three in the Panthers (5-0-1) win over the Lakers (4-2) in Yarmouth.

Angel Huntsman and Lila Jackson rounded out the scoring for NYA.

FIELD HOCKEY

CONY 6, LEWISTON 1: Mallory Audet had three goals to lead the Rams to a win over the Blue Devils in Lewiston.

Sophie Whitney and Julia Reny each had a goal and two assists for Cony (3-3). Faith Leathers-Pouliot added a goal.

Cecilia Landry had 24 saves for Lewiston (1-5).

SKOWHEGAN 7, MT. ARARAT 0: Alexis Michonski knocked in three goals for Skowhegan (6-0) in a win over the visiting Eagles (5-2).

Emily Reichenbach added two goals, and Hannah McKenney had a goal and two assists. Logan Wing was the other goal scorer.

WINSLOW 5, MCI 0: Silver Clukey scored three goals to lead the Black Raiders to a KVAC win over the Huskies in Winslow.

Bodhi Littlefield and Karlie Ransdell each added goals for Winslow (7-0). Leah Pelotte had five saves to earn the shutout for the Black Raiders.

Dawn Moss had 20 saves for MCI (4-2).

GARDINER 7, WATERVILLE 0: Lindsay Bell, Maggie Bell and Maddy Farnham each scored two goals to lead the Tigers to a KVAC win over the Purple Panthers in Gardiner.

Meagan Ladner added a goal for Gardiner (5-1-0).

Yuliya Paquette had 17 saves for Waterville (1-6-0).

OCEANSIDE 2, ERSKINE 1: Bella DeRose scored the lone goal for the Eagles in a loss to the Mariners in South China.

Lucy Allen had seven saves for Erskine (1-6).

Erin Stevenson scored a goal for Oceanside (1-6).

BOYS SOCCER

RICHMOND 6, VINALHAVEN/NORTH HAVEN 1: Andrew Vachon scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Bobcats to and East/West win over the Vikings in Richmond.

Justin Vachon, Dakotah Gilpatric, Cole Alexander and Derek Barrett added goals for Richmond (4-0-0), while Ben Gardner added an assist.

Kyle Tilton scored the lone goal for Vinalhaven (1-2-1).

MT. ABRAM 7, CARRABEC 0: Tyson Hill scored two goals, and Nate Luce had two assists to lead the Roadrunners to an MVC win over the Cobras in North Anson.

Jed Zelie, Jon Jordan, Hunter Warren and Evan Allen each added goals for Mt. Abram (6-0-0).

Carrabec/Madison falls to 0-4-1.

WATERVILLE 5, LAWRENCE 3: Chris Williams scored three goals to lead the Purple Panthers to a win over the Bulldogs in Waterville.

Max McGagney and Jay Brock added goals for Waterville (3-2-0).

Cam Jordan, Ryan Bourque and Ethan Timmins had goals for Lawrence (0-4-1).

WINSLOW 1, MESSALONSKEE 1: Gabe Katz scored a goal for the Eagles, while Landen Gillis scored the lone goal for the Black Raiders in a tie in Winslow.

Winslow moves to 3-1-1, while Messalonskee moves to 2-2-1.

MARANACOOK 1, ERSKINE 0, OT: Brady Stockwell scored with 24 seconds left in overtime to give the Black Bears a win over the Eagles in South China.

Braydon St. Pierre had one save for Maranacook (4-1-0).

Wes McGlew had six saves for Erskine (0-6-0).

