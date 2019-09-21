Sheepscot Valley Health Center welcomes Ledue

COOPERS MILLS—Natalie Ledue, FNP will join the medical staff at Sheepscot Valley Health Center this fall. She recently obtained a Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner degree at Boston College William F. Connell School of Nursing, MA.

Ledue is a Nurse Corps Scholarship recipient. This competitive program is administered by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration. Scholarships are awarded to nursing students in exchange for a commitment at an eligible healthcare facility with a critical shortage of nurses. In 2016, Ledue obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from St. Michael’s College in Vermont.

She will join physician Kathryn Wistar, podiatrist Henry Scheuller, physician assistants Zachary Wissman and Rachel Moore, family nurse practitioner Amber Shepherd, and psychiatric nurse practitioner Marta Hall.

Sheepscot Valley Health Center is part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a group of 11 Federally Qualified Health Centers in central and western Maine.

Kennebec Federal Savings named to “Best Places to Work in Maine” list

WATERVILLE — For the 6th year in a row, Kennebec Federal Savings has been named to the list of “Best Places to Work in Maine” by The Maine State Council of the national Society for Human Resources Management.

Established in 2006, the awards recognize small, medium-sized, and large organizations that consistently cultivate outstanding workplace environments. The organization that manages the program, Best Companies Group, compiles information and data from all registered organizations, particularly focusing on each company’s workplace policies and employee benefits, along with responses from employees to a comprehensive satisfaction survey, according to a news release from the financial institution.

The “Best Places to Work in Maine” winners — split into company-size categories and ranked up to the #1 winner — will be revealed at a special Awards Celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Augusta Civic Center.

A complete list of the top companies will be featured in a statewide publication produced by Mainebiz: Maine’s Business News Source.

Trademark Federal Credit Union announces recent promotions

Trademark Federal Credit Union recently announced the following promotions:

Angela Ross, of the Augusta Branch, has been promoted to risk management associate. Ross first joined the credit union five years ago and has 17 years in the banking industry.

Chip Clary, of the Augusta Branch, has been promoted to vice president of information technology. Clary first joined the credit union 21 years ago.

Cindy Grasse, of the Augusta Branch, has been promoted to vice president of lending. Grasse first joined the Credit Union 16 years ago.

Melissa Savage, of the Augusta Branch, has been promoted to the member services desk, where she will be help members one-on-one. Savage joined the Credit Union four years ago and has eight years in the banking industry.

Panera Bread donates $13,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — PR Management Corp. recently presented $13,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank as part of its Feeding America initiative.

The money raised through this initiative will help provide hunger relief to people throughout the state of Maine. Over the past month, the corporation has donated a total of $171,000 to different food banks not only in Maine, but in New Hampshire and Massachusetts as well.

The bakery-cafés of Maine operated by the corporation, including those in South Portland, Augusta, Westbrook, Biddeford, Auburn and Topsham, collected funds from customers through in-store canisters. Panera Bread/PR Management then matched a percentage of all funds donated by its customers, bringing the total donation for Good Shepherd Food Bank to $13,000.

Mainebiz hosting CEO Breakfast Forum on Oct. 3

Mainebiz will bring together a panel of Maine CEOs and leaders to share their personal stories of success and learning experiences on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the DoubleTree Hotel in South Portland. This year’s topic is 60 Ideas in 60 Minutes. Each CEO will each share 10 ideas and their keys to success in business and in life. The discussion will cover everything from how to successfully run and operate a business, to effective ways to motivate and manage people.

The panel will include Richard Cantz, CEO of Goodwill of Northern New England; Dajuan Eubanks, president of The Maine Red Claws; Kevin Hancock, CEO of Hancock Lumber; Don Oakes, CEO of Sea Bags; Sean O’Leary, vice president of sales & marketing of Hussey Seating Co.; and Patricia Weigel, CEO of Norway Savings Bank. Moderating will be Yellow Light-Breen, president & CEO at the Maine Development Foundation.

The Mainebiz CEO Breakfast Forum will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $35 and include a buffet breakfast. The Mainebiz CEO Breakfast Forum is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Greater Diamond Partners, MEMIC, SymQuest. For more information, visit Mainebiz.biz/CEO.

Cheney Financial Group wraps up season’s events supporting local art, music, food

Cheney Financial Group, comprised of Cheney Insurance, Newcastle Realty and Newcastle Vacation Rentals, is all locally owned and managed by a group of dedicated employees. Together, and separately, all three companies have a strong commitment to supporting local businesses and bringing together community.

This summer, the group hosted three Local Flavors events that promoted local artists, musicians, food, brews and wine. Members of the community and employees were experienced in food and drinks, networking, music and artists.

Last week, blues guitarist, songwriter-singer Paul Curtis entertained with an array of pieces. Hors d’oeurvres, tastings of two special signature cocktails, local beer and wine selections were provided by Cerina Leeman of The BPL Cocktail Bar and The Harbor Room. Smokey McKeen of Pemaquid Oyster Co. supplied and shucked ice cold oysters that had been harvested that morning from Damariscotta River.

Winners of donated raffle items were Lee Simard for a gift card from Bath Savings, Terri Herald for a gift card from Pea Pod Jewelry, Lynn Moller for a gift bag from Bath Savings, and Debi Fox for a gift card from Best Thai.

The artists exhibit “Seven Days on Monhegan” with pastels and paintings by Susan Tilton Pecora and Kim Skillin Traina will continue to be on display at Newcastle Realty, 87 Main St., Damariscotta, through October.

For more information, call Kristy Battles, at 563-1003.

