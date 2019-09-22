IN ANSON, Saturday at 7:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Second Street.

IN BENTON, Sunday at 7:45 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on School Drive.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 2:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sidney Street.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Saturday at 8:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Watt Pitt Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 11:15 a.m., a theft was reported on Hill Road.

2:44 p.m., threatening was reported on Whitten Road.

8:58 p.m., noise was reported on Horseback Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 10:34 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Molunkus Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 2:55 p.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Ridge Road.

3:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sites Stinson Drive.

4:30 p.m., an assault was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 11:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

5:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported near High Street and Maple Avenue.

10:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.

10:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported near Front Street and Broadway.

11:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.

11:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waugh Road at University of Maine.

Saturday at 12:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

7:32 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported near Broadway and High Street.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 8:31 a.m., threatening was reported on Athens Road.

Sunday at 9:22 a.m., an assault was reported on Loon Cove Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Saturday at 10:13 a.m., harassment was reported on Mill Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 4:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

6:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Currier Drive.

Sunday at 1:50 a.m., an assault was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 7 p.m., noise was reported on West Pleasant Street.

10:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Pleasant Point Park on McGrath Pond Road.

Sunday at 1:35 a.m., noise was reported on West Pleasant Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 12:04 p.m., a theft was reported on Hicks Pond Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:55 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Island Avenue.

3:49 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Island Avenue.

11:02 p.m., loud noise was reported on Beech Street.

11:08 p.m., an assault was reported on Island Avenue.

Sunday at 12:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

1:50 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

IN WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Friday at 1:10 p.m., a fire with a tree on a line was reported on Weld Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:26 a.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.

11:36 a.m., noise was reported on Airport Road.

11:38 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Leighton Street.

11:57 a.m., a vehicle hit-and-run crash was reported at Elm Plaza off Main Street.

12:35 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported at Spring and Front streets.

3:01 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on The Concourse.

6:33 p.m., a caller from Belmont Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.

7:01 p.m., noise was reported on Spruce Street.

7:53 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on College Avenue.

Sunday at 12:59 a.m., noise was reported on Gilman Street.

1:14 a.m., a caller from Highwood Street reported someone was missing.

1:53 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

9:26 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 7:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.

Saturday at 3:13 p.m., an assault was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 12:34 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 11:45 p.m., Gilbert J. Drouin, 48, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 12:34 p.m., Taleek Lamar McFadden, 30, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on five warrants.

6:23 p.m., Jason Paul Cookson, 47, of Cambridge, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

7:34 p.m., Thaniel C. Smith, 42, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.

8:30 p.m., James J. McKeon, 35, of Biddeford, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

10:05 p.m., James Andrew Tucci, 34, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing.

11:22 p.m., Chad A. Stevens, 36, of Cornville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violation of conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 5:02 p.m., Ryan McKenna, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

8:16 p.m., Antelsy Bellows, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 5:32 p.m., Lois A. Robert, 31, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

9:09 p.m., Nathan W. Bernardini, 39, of Clinton, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Sunday at 1:21 a.m., Devan S. Bryant, 23, of Clinton, was summoned on a charge of violating condition of release.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: