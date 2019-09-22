IN ANSON, Saturday at 7:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Second Street.
IN BENTON, Sunday at 7:45 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on School Drive.
IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 2:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sidney Street.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Saturday at 8:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Watt Pitt Road.
IN CLINTON, Saturday at 11:15 a.m., a theft was reported on Hill Road.
2:44 p.m., threatening was reported on Whitten Road.
8:58 p.m., noise was reported on Horseback Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 10:34 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Molunkus Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 2:55 p.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Ridge Road.
3:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sites Stinson Drive.
4:30 p.m., an assault was reported on Martin Stream Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 11:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
5:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported near High Street and Maple Avenue.
10:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.
10:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported near Front Street and Broadway.
11:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.
11:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waugh Road at University of Maine.
Saturday at 12:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.
7:32 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported near Broadway and High Street.
IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 8:31 a.m., threatening was reported on Athens Road.
Sunday at 9:22 a.m., an assault was reported on Loon Cove Road.
IN KINGFIELD, Saturday at 10:13 a.m., harassment was reported on Mill Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 4:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.
6:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Currier Drive.
Sunday at 1:50 a.m., an assault was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 7 p.m., noise was reported on West Pleasant Street.
10:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Pleasant Point Park on McGrath Pond Road.
Sunday at 1:35 a.m., noise was reported on West Pleasant Street.
IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 12:04 p.m., a theft was reported on Hicks Pond Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:55 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Island Avenue.
3:49 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Island Avenue.
11:02 p.m., loud noise was reported on Beech Street.
11:08 p.m., an assault was reported on Island Avenue.
Sunday at 12:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
1:50 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.
IN WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Friday at 1:10 p.m., a fire with a tree on a line was reported on Weld Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:26 a.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.
11:36 a.m., noise was reported on Airport Road.
11:38 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Leighton Street.
11:57 a.m., a vehicle hit-and-run crash was reported at Elm Plaza off Main Street.
12:35 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported at Spring and Front streets.
3:01 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on The Concourse.
6:33 p.m., a caller from Belmont Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.
7:01 p.m., noise was reported on Spruce Street.
7:53 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on College Avenue.
Sunday at 12:59 a.m., noise was reported on Gilman Street.
1:14 a.m., a caller from Highwood Street reported someone was missing.
1:53 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.
9:26 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Silver Street.
IN WILTON, Friday at 7:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.
Saturday at 3:13 p.m., an assault was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 12:34 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Benton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 11:45 p.m., Gilbert J. Drouin, 48, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 12:34 p.m., Taleek Lamar McFadden, 30, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on five warrants.
6:23 p.m., Jason Paul Cookson, 47, of Cambridge, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.
7:34 p.m., Thaniel C. Smith, 42, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.
8:30 p.m., James J. McKeon, 35, of Biddeford, was arrested on a charge of OUI.
10:05 p.m., James Andrew Tucci, 34, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing.
11:22 p.m., Chad A. Stevens, 36, of Cornville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violation of conditions of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 5:02 p.m., Ryan McKenna, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
8:16 p.m., Antelsy Bellows, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 5:32 p.m., Lois A. Robert, 31, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.
9:09 p.m., Nathan W. Bernardini, 39, of Clinton, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
Sunday at 1:21 a.m., Devan S. Bryant, 23, of Clinton, was summoned on a charge of violating condition of release.
