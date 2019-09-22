President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani admitted he visited Ukraine to “get dirt on Joe Biden” amid growing furor over a whistleblower complaint accusing the commander-in-chief of pressuring Kiev to investigate the ex-veep.

“I got a nice straight case of Ukrainian collusion,” the former NYC mayor crowed Sunday.

The statement appeared to contradict his previous assertion that he never asked Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden.

Giuliani, who’s spent the latest stage of his career as a pro-Trump attack dog, whined that the Washington press corps is conspiring to defend Biden, who’s leading the pack of Democratic presidential candidates.

“The minute I say ‘Biden’ the Washington press corps is going to go nuts. They’ve been covering it up for years,” Giuliani groused on “Fox News Sunday.”

“His family has been taking money from his public office for years,” he asserted, without pointing to any evidence. “Ladies and gentlemen, go look at what the press has been covering up.”

The comments come as Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee are demanding a copy of the whistleblower report. It reportedly accuses Trump of urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the former vice president’s son Hunter Biden, who worked for a Ukrainian energy company, during a July 25 phone call.

