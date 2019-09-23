IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 11:24 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Parkview Terrace.

12:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.

12:53 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Cony Road.

2:14 p.m., a theft was reported on Jefferson Street.

5:40 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hospital Street.

5:42 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Sewall Street.

10:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.

11:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

Monday at 1:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jabee Lane.

1:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

2:04 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Burns Road.

IN CHELSEA, Friday at 4:48 p..m., harassment was reported on Smith Road.

Saturday at 12:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Chelsea Self Storage on Eastern Avenue.

5:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Hemlock Ridge Road.

5:54 p.m., an unattended death was reported on M&M Lane.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 8:15 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Church Street.

Saturday at 2:44 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Bridge Street.

Sunday at 2:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Griffin Street.

8:01 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Costello Road.

Monday at 12:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.

IN RANDOLPH, Saturday at 9:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Avenue.

IN RICHMOND, Tuesday at 3:24 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Main Street.

Wednesday at 8:33 a.m., a complaint about an animal was made on Weeks Road.

8:50 a.m., a missing person was reported on Hatch Street.

9:50 a.m., vandalism was reported at New and Beedle roads.

12:23 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Alexander Reed Road.

6:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marston Road.

10:04 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 2:43 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Alexander Reed Road.

Friday at 9:55 a.m., vandalism was reported at Beedle Road and Toby Lane.

11:33 a.m. fraud was reported on Beedle Road.

12:07 p.m., found property was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 1:48 p.m., a family fight was reported on Mallard Drive.

Sunday at 10:44 a.m., burglary was reported on Ridge Road.

5:42 p.m., a well-being check was performed Carding Machine Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 2:16 p.m., theft was reported on Rogers Road.

Saturday at 7:59 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Sunday at 10:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Helen A. Thompson School on Spears Corner Road.

IN WINDSOR, Saturday at 11 a.m., harassment was reported on Brann Road.

6:12 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Legion Park Road.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 9:18 p.m., a telephone offense was reported on Town Hall Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 2:35 p.m., Audrey E. Carlton, 25, of Presque Isle, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and criminal mischief, following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 6:52 p.m., Stephanie F. Clinton, 50, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a reported domestic dispute on Pleasant Street.

Sunday at 8:39 p.m., Michael E. Palmer, 51, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault on River Avenue.

IN LITCHFIELD, Sunday at 5:44 p.m., Vernon W. Keene, 51, of Litchfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and obstructing the report of a crime, following a reported domestic dispute on Plains Roads.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 10:38 a.m., Dakota L’Italien, 28, of Monmouth, was arrested on a charge of operating after license suspension, elevated by habitual offender status, following a traffic stop at the Dollar General on Route 202.

IN PITTSTON, Saturday at 10:51 p.m., at least two people were arrested following a reported domestic disturbance on Grange Store Road. A full report was not available by press time.

IN RICHMOND, Friday at 7:01 p.m., Leonard Vickery, 39, of Rhode Island, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on an additional charge of operating without a license at Brunswick and Landgon roads.

Saturday at 3:07 a.m., Nicholas Hodgdon, 25, of Boothbay Harbor, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating after suspension, refusing to give correct name and date of birth, after a traffic stop on Main Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 2:06 p.m., Kyle A. Sager, 30, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN RANDOLPH, Friday at 9:58 p.m., Sarah L. Napoleone, 29, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to obtain a drivers license, following a traffic stop on Windsor Street.

IN RICHMOND, Sunday at 5:34 p.m., Joseph Caputo, 65, of Pittston, was issued a summons on a charge of illegal attachment of registration plates, after a traffic stop at Front and Main streets.

