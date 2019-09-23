The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has extended a Saco attorney’s suspension by three months and appointed an Old Orchard Beach attorney to oversee the practice during that time.

The state’s highest court overturned Gary Prolman’s six-month suspension in August, saying a stronger penalty was needed in response to credible allegations that he had sexual contact with a vulnerable female client who temporarily moved into his apartment in 2016.

The decision was the result of an appeal to the Supreme Judicial Court by the Board of Overseers of the Bar, the professional licensing and disciplinary body for Maine lawyers. The board argued that Prolman should have been disbarred for his conduct.

On Sept. 18, Maine Supreme Judicial Court Associate Justice Donald Alexander named Neal Weinstein of Old Orchard Beach as overseer of Prolman’s practice, beginning Oct. 1 when the three-month extension of his suspension is set to begin. Prolman’s original six-month suspension ended May 1.

The suspension was related to Prolman’s conduct with a client who had been living with him after her “dangerous, abusive” boyfriend assaulted her and broke her nose, Alexander said in court documents.

Prolman offered her an apartment above his law office on Route 1 in Saco without disclosing to her support team that he would be living in the apartment.

Prolman was aware of his client’s history, which included being submissive to men and vulnerable to abusive physical and sexual relationships, Alexander said, and on more than one occasion, Prolman approached his client seeking sexual gratification and engaged in sexual acts with her.

“While she did not consent, she also did not object to Prolman’s sexual acts, simply submitting to what Prolman demanded – ‘I went along with it’ – as she had done in past relationships with men who had taken advantage of her vulnerabilities,” Alexander said.

Prolman provided the woman alcohol, which could have caused her to have her probation revoked, and he also admitted to drinking alcohol, which violated his probation.

This is the second disciplinary proceeding for Prolman, who was indicted in 2012 on a federal money-laundering charge and at the time was suspended indefinitely from practicing law. He eventually pleaded guilty and served nine months in a federal penitentiary in Pennsylvania in 2015 after being sentenced to two years.

He concluded his sentence in stages, first at a halfway house and then in home confinement, and after his release he applied for and was granted reinstatement to the bar on July 1, 2016.

Weinstein will serve as Prolman’s receiver on a pro bono basis, but if there are sufficient assets from Prolman’s law practice, he may be reimbursed from those assets and will document his hours worked and submit the records to court.

Weinstein will act as a receiver until discharged by the court.

Liz Gotthelf — 207-780-9015

[email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »