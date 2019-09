IN ANSON, Sunday at 7:02 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Wilson Street.

IN BENTON, Sunday at 7:45 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on School Drive.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 2:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sidney Street.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 4:23 p.m., threatening was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CHINA, Friday at 3:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Windsor Road.

Saturday at 5:58 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with a personal injury was reported on Windsor Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 8:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

IN DETROIT, Sunday at 6:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 9:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eskelund Drive.

Monday at 12:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakland Road.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 9:22 a.m., an assault was reported on Loon Cove Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 8:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ward Hill Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Sunday at 1:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lighthouse Lane.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Sunday at 11:57 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Lemon Stream Road.

6:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on Meadow Brook Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 1:50 a.m., an assault was reported on Mechanic Street.

11:04 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Road.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 9:30 a.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 12:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:11 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Dartmouth Street.

1:50 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

11:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:57 a.m., theft was reported on North Ave.

6:28 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Pennell Street.

7:06 p.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.

8:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Back Road.

9:25 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

11:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

11:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lawton Street.

Monday at 8:21 a.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 2:16 p.m., theft was reported on Rogers Road.

Saturday at 7:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:26 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

11:21 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Squires Street.

5:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Hillside Avenue.

10:01 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mathews Avenue.

10:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on The Concourse.

Monday at 3:07 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 8:39 p.m., threatening was reported on Clifford Avenue.

9:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 8:58 a.m., Dylan P. McNamara, 39, of North Anson, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

10 p.m., Joshua Harley Rinaldi, 38, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on two charges of operating under the influence.

Saturday at 4:24 p.m., Emmett Brown, 42, of Prichard, Alabama, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

7:30 p.m., Dylan Jacobs Edwards, 22, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

10 p.m., Chad Paul Goodhart, 29, of Farmington, was arrested on two warrants.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:45 a.m., Ralph A. McLaughlin, 29, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of assault and harassment.

Monday, 1:01 a.m., Bethany Fae Marie Boivin, 29, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:20 p.m., Joseph Munster, 47, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking, possession of cocaine and a probation hold.

