The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded early Monday to reports of shots fired and a naked man running down the road in Casco.

Deputies ultimately arrested four men and charged them with trafficking in scheduled drugs. Additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of Tenney Hill Road at 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to a press release. They located the naked man, who had been shot and injured. The man told police he was taken at gunpoint from his home in Naples and put in the trunk of a car. He was reportedly driven to the rural area in Casco and told to strip naked. He told the deputies that he feared for his life and began running through the woods while shots were fired at him.

That stretch of Tenney Hill Road in Casco isn’t far from Route 302 but is largely rural. There is a row of mobile homes along one side of the road, with woods and fields all around.

The man who was shot is 39 years old but was not identified by law enforcement. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston to treat his gunshot wounds. He was in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. Capt. Donald Goulet of the sheriff’s office declined to talk about the man’s injuries.

Deputies later stopped a vehicle in Windham that matched the description of the car given by the victim. The four men inside were detained and later arrested on drug trafficking charges after deputies searched the car and the individuals. Goulet would not say what was found during the search.

The four arrested are: Ajoung M. Malual, 22, of Westbrook; Mahdi B. Ali, 23, of Boston; Noh Y. Okubazghi, 20, of Boston; and Samson S. Samson, 22, of Minneapolis.

Bail has been set at $150,000 for each man. Goulet said he expected additional charges to be brought this week.

