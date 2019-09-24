IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6:14 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Market Square.

7:07 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Street.

9:57 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Washington Street.

10:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Boothby Street.

11:41 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

11:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Community Drive.

11:54 a.m., a loose dog was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

12:16 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

1:43 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Court Street.

1:50 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Bunny Street.

2:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:14 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Pleasant Street.

5:34 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Edison Drive.

6:03 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Washington Street.

9 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

11:20 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Water Street.

Tuesday at 12:18 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton Road.

2:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.

IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 7:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 12:49 a.m., a person was reported missing from Louden Street.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 10:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Tuesday at 12:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

3:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

6:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Avenue.

IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 12:59 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 3:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 202.

IN READFIELD, Monday at 2:01 p.m., theft was reported on Plains Road.

6:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Zarella Lane.

IN WEST GARDINER, Monday at 4:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Hilltop Drive.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 5:03 p.m., trespassing was reported on Toby Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 12:50 p.m., a 15-year-old male was arrested on a charge of possession of liquor by a minor, following the report of a juvenile offense on Pierce Drive.

4:39 p.m., Nicholas P. Manocchia, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

SUMMONS

IN CHINA, Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10:13 a.m., Kyle Raymond, 26, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing, following a report of a domestic dispute on Hannaford Drive.

