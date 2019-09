IN BELGRADE, Monday at 7:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Road.

4:38 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Riley Drive.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 2:11 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Access Road.

4:09 p.m., a fire with a power line down was reported on Main Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Monday at 10:10 p.m., trespassing was reported on Moody Town Road.

Tuesday at 7 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Molunkus Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 12:34 p.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.

1:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Damascus Road.

2:30 p.m., loud noise was reported on Main Street.

5:25 p.m., a caller from Middle Road reported a scam.

6:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

7:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Bray Avenue.

8:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

Tuesday at 1:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wood Street.

IN HARMONY, Monday at 8:31 p.m., threatening was reported on Cambridge Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 8:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 7:39 p.m., a caller from Walker Road reported hearing shots fired.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 2:05 p.m., noise was reported on Center Street.

5:25 p.m., a caller from Sportsman Trail reported an unwanted person on the premises.

8:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

10:01 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Titcomb Hill Road.

10:12 a.m., harassment was reported on Dunham Road.

2:24 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on High Street.

3:57 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Red Schoolhouse Road.

5:05 p.m., threatening was reported on Bridge Street.

5:37 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on North Street.

10:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

10:35 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Wilton Road.

Tuesday at 6:15 a.m., a road hazard was reported near Titcomb Hill and Mosher Hill roads.

IN INDUSTRY, Monday at 6:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Mills Road.

7:41 p.m., a road hazard was reported on West Mills Road.

7:46 p.m., a road hazard was reported on West Mills Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 11:51 a.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Blackwell Hill Road.

6:19 p.m., hunting problems were reported on Maple Street.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Monday at 7:45 p.m., harassment was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 9:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on George Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 12:24 p.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday at 5:48 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Spring Hill Road.

IN RANGELEY, Monday at 10:02 a.m., a power line was reported down on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:34 a.m., a fire or odor investigation took place on Research Drive.

2:25 p.m., mischief was reported on Water Street.

4:15 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Madison Avenue.

4:54 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

4:56 p.m., a caller from Madison Avenue reported hearing shots fired.

5:08 p.m., a caller from Spring Street reported hearing shots fired.

5:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

6:42 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

11:11 p.m., loud noise was reported on Poplar Street.

11:21 p.m., a water-related problem was reported on Madison Avenue.

Tuesday at 8:31 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

8:32 a.m., harassment was reported on Big Bird Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Tuesday at 1:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village Road.

IN SOLON, Monday at 1:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.

IN STARKS, Monday at 12:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industry Road.

IN STRONG, Monday at 4:28 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Farmington Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:40 a.m., a burglary was reported on Summer Street.

8:18 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Carver Street.

10:06 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Elm Street.

1:06 p.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on College Avenue.

2:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

2:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Nicole Drive.

3:21 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:28 p.m., a theft was reported on Paris Street.

4:49 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Elm Street.

5:57 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Elm Street.

7:14 p.m., an assault was reported on Pine Street.

7:26 p.m., an assault was reported on Winter Street.

7:59 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at JFK Plaza.

8:17 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Silver Street.

10:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Toward and Alden streets.

11:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

Tuesday at 1:56 a.m., threatening was reported on Butler Court.

IN WELD, Monday at 6:15 a.m., trespassing was reported on Center Hill Road.

IN WEST FORKS, Monday at 9:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on U.S. Route 201.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 9:20 a.m., a theft was reported on Clifford Avenue.

4:40 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Benton Avenue.

4:53 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bay Street.

6:31 p.m., sex offenses were reported at a location listed as unknown.

7 p.m., a protection order was served on Clifford Avenue.

8:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

9:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kidder Street.

10:16 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Monica Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 5:56 p.m., Cory J. Hutchinson, 32, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and displaying fictitious vehicle certificate.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 12:11 p.m., Angelia Marie Violette, 29, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

2:12 p.m., Jeffrey D. Bosworth, 48, of Cornville, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and obstructing government administration.

3:30 p.m., Nicholas Tyler Galvan, 30, of Searsmont, was arrested on charges of arson, burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

3:30 p.m., Kyle Kenneth White, 27, of Searsmont, was arrested on a probation violation.

7:22 p.m., Victor Dudley, 50, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of drinking in public.

SUMMONS

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 9:20 a.m., Lawrence Howard Fackler, 58, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

