AUGUSTA — Robert M.A. Nadeau has filed a petition with the Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar for reinstatement from the two-year suspension from the practice of law in Maine.

Nadeau was suspended by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Oct. 1, 2017, in connection with complaints filed by the Committee on Judicial Responsibility and Disability during his tenure as York County Judge of Probate.

In June 2016, the justices found that Nadeau violated judicial canons when he directed probate court staff not to make court appointments to seven attorneys; regarding his removal of a previously appointed attorney from pending cases; his issuance of orders urging litigants appearing before him to lobby for increased court time; and his personal solicitation of campaign contributions for his 2016 election campaign, the justices said in their decision.

In his four-page petition to the board, Nadeau said he had fully complied with the criteria for reinstatement.

He said he has fully complied with the terms and conditions of all prior disciplinary orders issued; has not engaged in the unauthorized practice of law during his suspension; has never suffered from any physical or mental disability or infirmity, and has fully acknowledged the wrongfulness and seriousness of the misconduct for which he was suspended. He said he had not engaged in any other professional misconduct since the time of his suspension.

He also pointed out that a Massachusetts decision in which a jury found he had engaged in an abuse of process remains subject to post-judgment review and if not reversed, will be appealed to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.

“I respectfully believe and I am confident that, notwithstanding the conduct for which I was disciplined by this court, I possess the requisite honesty and integrity to practice law, as continues to be demonstrated by my authorization to practice law in New Hampshire and the levels of respect and confidence in me the jurists of that state have displayed regarding me,” Nadeau wrote in his petition for reinstatement.

In their 34-page order imposing the suspension, the justices pointed out that it was the fourth time that Nadeau had appeared before them for ethical violations, and the third time for conduct that occurred while serving in a judicial capacity.

Nadeau asked for a reconsideration, and tendered an apology, but his request was denied.

He served several terms as York County Judge of Probate. He was first elected in 1996 and again in 2002 and 2004. He lost the 2008 election, but was returned to the bench in 2012. He lost in a three-way race to Sanford Attorney Bryan Chabot in November 2016.

According to the Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar, members of the bar or the public wishing to file notices of support or opposition to the petition with the agency must do so by Nov. 18.

The Board of Overseers of the Bar will make a recommendation to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, which will render a decision.

