SEDGWICK — Police say a woman died in a single-car crash in the Hancock County town of Sedgwick when her car struck a utility pole.
Seventy-year-old Nancy Blastow died at the scene.
Police say her vehicle crossed a center line and went into a ditch, and she then corrected, lost control of the vehicle and hit a utility pole.
Police say the crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday.
