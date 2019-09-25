IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
9 a.m., harassment was reported on Pierce Drive.
9:10 a.m., fraud was reported on Sixth Avenue.
10:13 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
10:15 a.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported near Eastern Avenue and Stone Street.
11:03 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Caldwell Road.
11:17 a.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.
11:45 p.m., a theft was reported on Lees Court.
Noon, theft was reported on Cedar Street.
12:18 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.
12:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.
12:39 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on University Drive.
1:12 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported near Crossing Way and Western Avenue.
1:22 p.m., fraud was reported on Sixth Avenue.
3:52 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
4:43 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Pierce Drive.
5:07 p.m., a theft was reported on Crossing Way.
7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.
9:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Woodside Road.
9:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 9:27 a.m., a theft was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
9:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
11:24 a.m., a theft was reported on Industrial Drive.
7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Subway on Bridge Street.
Wednesday at 4:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Hannaford on Maine Avenue.
IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 8:21 a.m., fraud was reported on Ferrin Road.
8:57 a.m., fraud was reported on Whodathunkit Lane.
9:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dennis Hill Road.
IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 1:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Manning Drive.
8:12 P.M., harassment was reported on Lewiston Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:47 p.m., Stephen Matthews, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order on Sixth Avenue.
7:40 p.m., John P. Lurvey, 25, of Whitefield, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating with a suspended or revoked license following a report of traffic complaints on Mount Vernon Avenue.
10:18 p.m., Michael J. Gignac, 51, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a pedestrian check on Water Street.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 4:29 p.m., at least one person was issued a summons following a report of criminal threatening on Medical Center Parkway. A full report was not available by press time.
IN WHITEFIELD, Sept. 18, a 26-year-old Whitefield man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration on Grand Army Road.
