IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

9 a.m., harassment was reported on Pierce Drive.

9:10 a.m., fraud was reported on Sixth Avenue.

10:13 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

10:15 a.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported near Eastern Avenue and Stone Street.

11:03 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Caldwell Road.

11:17 a.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

11:45 p.m., a theft was reported on Lees Court.

Noon, theft was reported on Cedar Street.

12:18 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

12:39 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on University Drive.

1:12 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported near Crossing Way and Western Avenue.

1:22 p.m., fraud was reported on Sixth Avenue.

3:52 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

4:43 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Pierce Drive.

5:07 p.m., a theft was reported on Crossing Way.

7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

9:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Woodside Road.

9:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 9:27 a.m., a theft was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

9:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:24 a.m., a theft was reported on Industrial Drive.

7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Subway on Bridge Street.

Wednesday at 4:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Hannaford on Maine Avenue.

IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 8:21 a.m., fraud was reported on Ferrin Road.

8:57 a.m., fraud was reported on Whodathunkit Lane.

9:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dennis Hill Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 1:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Manning Drive.

8:12 P.M., harassment was reported on Lewiston Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:47 p.m., Stephen Matthews, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order on Sixth Avenue.

7:40 p.m., John P. Lurvey, 25, of Whitefield, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating with a suspended or revoked license following a report of traffic complaints on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:18 p.m., Michael J. Gignac, 51, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a pedestrian check on Water Street.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 4:29 p.m., at least one person was issued a summons following a report of criminal threatening on Medical Center Parkway. A full report was not available by press time.

IN WHITEFIELD, Sept. 18, a 26-year-old Whitefield man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration on Grand Army Road.

