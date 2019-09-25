LEWISTON — A judge ruled Tuesday that a local teen charged with manslaughter in the 2018 death of 38-year-old Donald Giusti will be bound over on the charge from juvenile to adult court.

Emmanuel Nkurunziza, 18, faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of the charge; as a juvenile, he could have been detained until he turned 21 or completed his juvenile program.

In his 19-page order, Judge Rick Lawrence found that prosecutors were able to show there was probable cause that Nkurunziza had committed manslaughter when he allegedly threw a rock that hit Giusti in the head on the night of June 12, 2018.

“After a consideration of the seriousness of the crime, the characteristics of the juvenile, public safety and the dispositional alternatives . . . Mr. Nkurunziza has failed to establish by a preponderance of the evidence that it is not appropriate to prosecute him as an adult,” Lawrence wrote.

His order means that the jurisdiction of the juvenile court in Nkurunziza’s case will be waived and it should be presented instead to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Defense attorney Allan Lobozzo reacted to the judge’s order, saying, “We intend on fighting this case in front of a jury.”

He said his client will file a motion seeking a change of venue.

Giusti’s father, Brian Thompson, said Wednesday his family is happy that “the judge made the right decision.”

Thompson had feared that had Nkurunziza been tried as a juvenile, “we won’t get the justice that we would with the higher court.”

Prosecutors and the defense rested their respective cases Aug. 1 in 8th District Court where Judge Lawrence heard three days of testimony as to whether there was probable cause to charge Nkurunziza with manslaughter and whether he should be bound over from juvenile court and be tried as an adult.

Both sides filed written closing arguments last month on the issues of probable cause and bind-over.

On the final day of hearings, Nkurunziza was released from Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn into the custody of a couple at their home more than 20 miles from Lewiston. He has been confined there under house arrest with electronic monitoring by the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department.

The couple are friends of his family through church. His parents, who live two doors down from Giusti’s family, have applied for housing farther from the victim’s family in hopes that their son can join them there in the future.

Giusti, of Lewiston, was apparently struck by a rock and knocked to the pavement during a brawl on Knox Street near Kennedy Park on June 12, 2018, police said. He died three days later from blunt-force trauma to his head and torso, according to a medical examiner. Witnesses said a group of largely Somali youths clashed that night around 10:30 p.m. with more than a dozen white men who had congregated in Kennedy Park.

Police said Nkurunziza admitted to having thrown a rock but hadn’t seen where it landed. A witness has said he saw Nkurunziza throw the rock and saw it hit Giusti on the head, according to police. Two law enforcement officers who viewed videos of the scene that night identified Nkurunziza as the person who threw an object that appeared to have felled Giusti.

Detectives who interviewed Nkurunziza testified at the earlier bind-over hearing that they had questioned him without a parent and hadn’t provided an interpreter when he asked for one.

Those issues were the subject of a suppression Lobozzo filed with the court earlier this summer.

Nkurunziza, who turned 18 in May, had just turned 17 at the time of Giusti’s death and during his two interviews with police on June 19 and 26 in 2018.

During his first interview, detectives asked him before reading him his Miranda warning whether he threw a rock during the melee. Investigators had read him his rights roughly 50 minutes into the interview, one of the detectives said.

Nkurunziza had asked for an interpreter roughly 25 minutes into the interview, but was apparently told he was “doing fine so far,” defense attorney Allan Lobozzo said.

Lewiston police Detective Roland Godbout testified that another detective had apparently gotten permission from Nkurunziza’s mother to question him alone.

Godbout said Nkurunziza appeared to understand the detectives most of the time and when he didn’t, he would tell them so they could clarify.

The second interview was held in a Maine Medical Center room in Portland where Nkurunziza had been visiting his younger brother, who was a patient there.

Two detectives, one local and one from Maine State Police, went to the hospital in plain clothes, with guns, badges and handcuffs visible on their belts and stood by the door, State Police Detective David Coflesky testified Wednesday.

A clinical psychologist who examined and tested Nkurunziza under court order testified at the hearing that he spent a total of about five hours with the teen in May and June for his assessment.

He said Nkurunziza suffered from adjustment disorder from having been born Congolese in a Rwanda refugee camp. He spent most of his life there before coming to this country about three years ago.

He described the teen as shy, polite and respectful, with a sense of humor.

Because of his limited language skills, Nkurunziza would hold back his feelings and become frustrated, Peter Donnelly testified at the hearing.

He said he met with Nkurunziza three times, the second two with an interpreter.

There were no indicators of maladaptive behavior, Donnelly testified, and no issues of psychosis or mental illness.

But his arrest in April left him “feeling mistrustful of even his closest friends,” Donnelly had said.

Until his arrest, Nkurunziza had no criminal history, no history of substance abuse or school behavior problems, he said.

“He’s not an impulsive person,” Donnelly said.

When he was detained at the Long Creek Youth Development Center after his manslaughter arrest, Nkurunziza was cited for being involved in a mutual fight when he pushed another resident who called him a “bitch.”

Another time, he broke a shelf in his room after he’d been strip-searched.

But Nkurunziza was transferred to Androscoggin County Jail’s protective custody in Auburn after he attacked a resident at the youth center, punching him and throwing him to the floor after that juvenile reportedly called him the “N-word” through the center’s ventilation system.

Donnelly said that incident seemed “out of character.”

“The help that he needs is using words for problem-solving,” Donnelly said. Up to that point, Nkurunziza had adopted a strategy of simply avoiding situations of conflict, he said.

Giusti’s father, Brian Thompson, who sat through the three-day hearing this week with his family, said Wednesday he was discouraged by the judicial proceedings.

