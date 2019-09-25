IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., a civil complaint was made on Preble Street.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 3:24 p.m., assault was reported on Route 3 Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 1:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wood Street.

10:24 a.m., fraud was reported on Norridgewock Road.

1:29 p.m., a civil complaint was made on Green Road.

7:41 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Montcalm Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 4:38 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Spring Street.

6:49 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Houghton Street.

9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:52 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

Wednesday at 3:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jessica Lane.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 1:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Camp Road.

10:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. Albans Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 3:47 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Madawaska Avenue.

IN SMITHFIELD, Tuesday at 1:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 8:32 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Big Bird Street.

11:55 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Pooler Avenue.

3:18 p.m., mischief was reported on Waterville Road.

3:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

4:59 p.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

6:44 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Family Circle.

9:20 p.m., vandalism was reported on Alder Street.

9:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:25 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Mount Merici Avenue.

11:15 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:44 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Francis Street.

2:17 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

2:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Francis Street.

2:40 p.m., fraud was reported on West River Road.

2:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Alden Street.

3:21 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Concourse Street.

5:52 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

7:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Carey Center.

9:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Autumn Street.

11:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on May Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 5:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Clifford Avenue.

5:30 p.m., a burglary was reported on Bizier Avenue.

6:09 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clinton Avenue.

7:08 p.m., theft was reported on China Road.

10:52 p.m., theft was reported on Beck Street.

 

Arrests

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:33 a.m., Emily Carter, 21, of Sallisaw, Oklahoma, was arrested on a warrant.

2:17 p.m., Samantha White, 23, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and violating conditions of release.

9:20 p.m., Tammy Mitchell, 34, of Hillside Avenue, was arrested on a probation hold.

filed under:
franklin county maine, kennebec county maine, maine crime, police log, somerset county maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.