IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., a civil complaint was made on Preble Street.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 3:24 p.m., assault was reported on Route 3 Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 1:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wood Street.

10:24 a.m., fraud was reported on Norridgewock Road.

1:29 p.m., a civil complaint was made on Green Road.

7:41 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Montcalm Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 4:38 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Spring Street.

6:49 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Houghton Street.

9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:52 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

Wednesday at 3:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jessica Lane.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 1:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Camp Road.

10:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. Albans Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 3:47 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Madawaska Avenue.

IN SMITHFIELD, Tuesday at 1:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 8:32 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Big Bird Street.

11:55 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Pooler Avenue.

3:18 p.m., mischief was reported on Waterville Road.

3:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

4:59 p.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

6:44 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Family Circle.

9:20 p.m., vandalism was reported on Alder Street.

9:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:25 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Mount Merici Avenue.

11:15 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:44 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Francis Street.

2:17 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

2:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Francis Street.

2:40 p.m., fraud was reported on West River Road.

2:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Alden Street.

3:21 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Concourse Street.

5:52 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

7:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Carey Center.

9:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Autumn Street.

11:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on May Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 5:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Clifford Avenue.

5:30 p.m., a burglary was reported on Bizier Avenue.

6:09 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clinton Avenue.

7:08 p.m., theft was reported on China Road.

10:52 p.m., theft was reported on Beck Street.

Arrests

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:33 a.m., Emily Carter, 21, of Sallisaw, Oklahoma, was arrested on a warrant.

2:17 p.m., Samantha White, 23, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and violating conditions of release.

9:20 p.m., Tammy Mitchell, 34, of Hillside Avenue, was arrested on a probation hold.

