IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., a civil complaint was made on Preble Street.
IN CHINA, Tuesday at 3:24 p.m., assault was reported on Route 3 Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 1:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wood Street.
10:24 a.m., fraud was reported on Norridgewock Road.
1:29 p.m., a civil complaint was made on Green Road.
7:41 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Montcalm Street.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 4:38 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Spring Street.
6:49 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Houghton Street.
9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:52 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
Wednesday at 3:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jessica Lane.
IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 1:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Camp Road.
10:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. Albans Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 3:47 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Madawaska Avenue.
IN SMITHFIELD, Tuesday at 1:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 8:32 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Big Bird Street.
11:55 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Pooler Avenue.
3:18 p.m., mischief was reported on Waterville Road.
3:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malbons Mill Road.
4:59 p.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.
6:44 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Family Circle.
9:20 p.m., vandalism was reported on Alder Street.
9:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:25 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Mount Merici Avenue.
11:15 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
12:44 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Francis Street.
2:17 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.
2:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Francis Street.
2:40 p.m., fraud was reported on West River Road.
2:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Alden Street.
3:21 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
3:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Concourse Street.
5:52 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
7:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Carey Center.
9:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Autumn Street.
11:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on May Street.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 5:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Clifford Avenue.
5:30 p.m., a burglary was reported on Bizier Avenue.
6:09 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clinton Avenue.
7:08 p.m., theft was reported on China Road.
10:52 p.m., theft was reported on Beck Street.
Arrests
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:33 a.m., Emily Carter, 21, of Sallisaw, Oklahoma, was arrested on a warrant.
2:17 p.m., Samantha White, 23, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and violating conditions of release.
9:20 p.m., Tammy Mitchell, 34, of Hillside Avenue, was arrested on a probation hold.
