COSTA MESA, Calif. — Running back Melvin Gordon will end his holdout and report to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because he wasn’t at liberty to publicly discuss the situation. The running back has been absent since the start of training camp because of a contract dispute.

Gordon is not expected to play Sunday when the Chargers (1-2) travel to Miami (0-3). Los Angeles’ next two games after the Dolphins are at home against Denver and Pittsburgh.

“I don’t think you walk in camp and just play right away. You can run and do all the drills you want, but it is hard to simulate real football,” Coach Anthony Lynn said before practice Wednesday.

Gordon was slated to make $5.6 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. That amount decreased by approximately $329,412 for each game he misses. Gordon also is subject to fines of up to $40,000 under the collective-bargaining agreement for each day he missed training camp.

General Manager Tom Telesco suspended contract talks with Gordon’s agents until after the season. Gordon was seeking an extension of $13 million to $14.4 million per season, which was equivalent to deals signed by Todd Gurley, David Johnson and Le’Veon Bell. The Chargers offered around $10 million per year.

Gordon has gained more than 1,200 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 or more touchdowns in three straight seasons, but the Chargers’ offense has not sputtered in his absence. Austin Ekeler leads AFC running backs in yards from scrimmage, and Justin Jackson is averaging 7.9 yards per carry.

JAGUARS: Disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey has left the team to be with his family for the birth of his second child.

The Jaguars made the surprising announcement with a statement from Coach Doug Marrone on Wednesday night, adding to Ramsey’s ongoing trade saga.

“Months ago in the offseason, Jalen notified me that he was expecting the birth of his second child in late September,” Marrone said. “We spoke about this recently and again today after practice and decided that it was best for Jalen to fly to Nashville tonight after meetings to be with his family during the birth of their daughter.

“He will return to the team when he’s ready, and we will provide an update at that time.”

Ramsey’s paternal leave – it’s unclear how long he could be gone – is the latest twist in a weird week for Jacksonville’s star cornerback.

Ramsey missed practice Wednesday because of an apparent back injury that Marrone said he knew nothing about until earlier in the day. Marrone chuckled through a series of questions about his star defender and said “his back got tight.”

“It’s normal. His back has gotten tight before,” Marrone said. “My back’s tight, a couple guys’ backs are tight. A couple guys have hamstrings. Everyone gets the stuff.”

But Ramsey’s agent, David Mulugheta, told NFL Network that Ramsey reported back and ankle issues during last Thursday’s game against Tennessee. Mulugheta said Ramsey also met with team trainers Friday to discuss his injuries.

The team responded by trying to clarify the mix-up, saying Ramsey reported back soreness to the team’s medical staff during the fourth quarter of the 20-7 victory over the Titans. But that information somehow didn’t get relayed to Marrone.

STEELERS: Pittsburgh acquired tight end Nick Vannett from Seattle for a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Pittsburgh is in need of help at tight end. The team placed Xavier Grimble on injured reserve because of a calf injury sustained against San Francisco on Sunday. Veteran Vance McDonald is dealing with a shoulder issue that makes his status for Monday night’s game against Cincinnati uncertain.

Vannett, a third-round pick in 2016, had 48 receptions for 463 yards and four touchdowns in three-plus seasons with the Seahawks, including four catches for 38 yards so far in 2019.

Coach Mike Tomlin said he’s optimistic that McDonald will be available against the Bengals (0-3) and called Vannett’s addition “significant.”

WASHINGTON: Quarterback Case Keenum’s foot injury puts his availability in doubt for Sunday’s game at the New York Giants.

Coach Jay Gruden said Keenum underwent an MRI and did not participate in a walkthrough Wednesday. If Keenum can’t play, Wasgington (0-3) will either turn to longtime backup Colt McCoy, coming off a broken leg, or ask 15th overall pick Dwayne Haskins to make his NFL debut.

“We’ll evaluate everything (later in the week), see where Case is,” Gruden said. “I assume Case is going to be able to play. He’s a tough guy. And then we’ll deal with the ifs (Thursday) and Friday.”

SAINTS: New Orleans brought back 2015 first-round draft pick Stephone Anthony after placing rookie linebacker Kaden Elliss on injured reserve.

Elliss, a seventh-round pick out of Idaho who made the regular-season roster in Week 1, played in New Orleans’ first three games, primarily on special teams. He left last Sunday’s victory at Seattle with a knee injury.

Anthony was the second of two first-round picks the Saints had in 2015. The former Clemson linebacker was taken 31st overall with a pick acquired from Seattle as part of the trade that sent tight end Jimmy Graham to the Seahawks.

BRONCOS: Denver cornerback Bryce Callahan underwent a medical procedure “to promote the healing” of his surgically repaired left foot, which will sideline him another four to six weeks, Coach Vic Fangio said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »