SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for April 22-26, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Anthony E. Almeida Jr., 62, of Biddeford, operating under the influence July 1, 2018, in Moscow, $900 fine, 364-day jail sentence all but 12 days suspended, one year probation, three-year license and registration suspension; operating vehicle without license $150 fine, $150 suspension.

Jordan S. Boulette, 23, of Skowhegan, failing to stop, remain, provide information Jan. 4, 2019, in Skowhegan, $500 fine, 60-day license suspension; failing to make oral or written accident report, dismissed.

Brent Burdick, 25, of Jackman, failing to stop for officer Sept. 18, 2017, in Moose River, 14-day jail sentence; eluding an officer, dismissed.

Donald P. Butler II, 39, of Athens, operating while license suspended or revoked and attaching false plates Jan. 11, 2019, in Hartland, dismissed.

Hunter E. Campbell, 23, of Jackman, failure to register vehicle March 22, 2019, in Solon, $100 fine.

Jacob A. Carlson, 41, of Canaan, domestic violence assault Feb. 17, 2018, in Canaan, dismissed.

Christopher Ciaburri, 41, of Staten Island, New York, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Jan. 2, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Hunter Crocker, 23, of St. Albans, exceeding bag limit on deer Nov. 19, 2018, in St. Albans, dismissed. Failing to timely register bear, deer, moose, turkey Oct. 27, 2018, in St. Albans, $300 fine.

Jon Fitch, 44, of Garland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 14, 2018, in Palmyra, dismissed.

Mark T. Frost, 42, of Abbot, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 10, 2018, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Wilfred P. Gordon, 53, of Madison, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 14, 2018, in Skowhegan, $500 fine and 48-hour jail sentence.

Byron Lee Grant, 36, of Columbia, violating condition of release April 22, 2019, in Madison, 48-hour jail sentence.

Stephen A. Hale III, 37, of Canaan, operating under the influence Jan. 19, 2019, in Skowhegan, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Donald S. Hermey, 54, of Skowhegan, assault Aug. 4, 2018, in Skowhegan, $300 fine.

Justin B. Higgins, 39, of Benton, operating under the influence Jan. 1, 2019, in Fairfield, $700 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, one year probation, three-year license and registration suspended.

Cherie A. Landry, 43, of Madison, violating condition of release Jan. 6, 2019, in Madison, 48-hour jail sentence.

Lisa Lee, 43, of Waterville, unlawful possession of cocaine Oct. 16, 2018, in Fairfield, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 150-day jail sentence.

William F. Longley, 50, of Embden, fraudulently obtaining license or permit Jan. 19, 2018, in Solon, and unlawful possession wild animal or bird Nov. 23, 2018, in Cornville, dismissed.

Trevor Moore, 26, of Hermon, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 16, 2017, in Palmyra, 45-day jail sentence; burglary, dismissed.

Stacy Morse, 47, of St. Albans, tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim Nov. 21, 2018, in Palmyra, 90-day jail sentence.

Glendon Norton, 24, of Embden, domestic violence assault Feb. 16, 2018, in Madison, dismissed.

Griffin A. Patchell, 20, of Madison, failing to stop, remain, provide information Jan. 28, 2019, in Skowhegan, $100 fine; failing to make oral or written accident report, $100 fine.

Garrett B. Pelletier, 34, of Burnham, entering or causing a projectile to enter a place illegally Nov. 24, 2018, in Pittsfield, dismissed.

Dylan Plourde, 19, of St. Albans, unlawful possession wild animal or bird Oct. 27, 2018, in St. Albans, dismissed.

Dylan James Pomerleau, 27, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence Dec. 27, 2018, in Skowhegan, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Kevin James Randall, 19, of Knox, marijuana: under 21 years of age Dec. 26, 2018, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Brighton Copper Sawyer, 21, of Norridgewock, violating condition of release April 22, 2019, in Madison, 48-hour jail sentence.

Michele Senior, 60, no town of residence listed, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and assault Nov. 14, 2017, in Canaan, dismissed.

David W. Spaulding, 59, of Bingham, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 10, 2018, in Bingham, $400 fine, 36-hour jail sentence; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Debbie A. Tanger, 55, of Farmingdale, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Aug. 19, 2018, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Crystal L. Taylor, 34, of Chelsea, trafficking in prison contraband Dec. 31, 2018, in Fairfield, 90-day jail sentence; unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, $400 fine, 90-day jail sentence; violating condition of release Dec. 31, 2018, in Madison; 90-day jail sentence; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of cocaine and violating condition of release, dismissed.

Bobbie Jean Turgeon, 32, of Canaan, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 11, 2019, in Pittsfield, dismissed.

Robert Vangorden, 40, of Waterville, driving to endanger Dec. 15, 2018, in Fairfield, $575 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Mathew R. Vigue, 29, of Athens, assault Dec. 22, 2016, in Skowhegan; one-year Department of Corrections sentence. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and violating condition of release, July 11, 2018, in Skowhegan, dismissed. Unlawful possession of oxycodone, unlawful possession of heroin and violating condition of release, July 20, 2018, in Skowhegan, dismissed. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs July 19, 2018, in Skowhegan, $400 fine, 15-year Department of Corrections sentence all but six years suspended, four year probation; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, six-year Department of Corrections sentence.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: