Ride the WW&F from Sheepscot Station, 97 Cross Road, in Alna, to Alna Center at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, for a fascinating look into popular music in New England at the turn of the 20th Century.

Adam Boyce of West Windsor, Vermont, will portray “The Old Country Fiddler: Charles Ross Taggart, Vermont’s Traveling Entertainer.”

Born in Washington, D.C. in 1871, Charles Ross Taggart grew up in Topsham, Vermont, living in Newbury, Vermont, for many years. Starting in 1895, he became a musical humorist, performing in various lyceum and Chautauqua circuits all over North America for more than 40 years, starting in 1895, including the famous Red Path Chautauqua bureau of Chicago, Illinois.

Taggart made at least 40 recordings with the Victor, Edison and Columbia companies and appeared in a 1923 Phono-Film “talkie” four years before Al Jolson starred in “The Jazz Singer.”

Taggart passed away on the 4th of July 1953 in Kents Hill and is buried in Readfield. Living history presenter Adam Boyce portrays Taggart near the end of his career, c. 1936, sharing recollections on his life, with some live fiddling and humorous sketches interspersed.

Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for children, and is free 3 and younger.

For tickets, or more information, visit wwfrytickets.simpletix.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: