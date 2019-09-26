FARMINGDALE — A Farmingdale man was arrested Thursday after reportedly pointing a gun at his mother during an argument.
Alexander K. Lewis, 19, was charged with domestic violence threatening with a dangerous weapon, a Class C crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, also a Class C crime.
A Thursday afternoon release from Kennebec County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Read said Sheriff Ken Mason and deputies responded to a Grant Street residence at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday after the woman reported the incident.
A short time after, Lewis was located a short time later by the Gardiner Police Department. He reportedly was in possession of a Taurus 9-millimeter pistol.
Read said he did not know why Lewis was prohibited from possessing a firearm, because the report was incomplete.
Lewis is being held in Kennebec County jail without bail. The conditions of his bail include not to have contact with the victim and not to return to the residence.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Farmingdale man arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at his mother
-
Nation & World
Senate sends Trump stopgap spending bill, averting shutdown
-
Nation & World
Trump says whistleblower’s source is ‘almost a spy,’ calls actions ‘treason’
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal Sept. 26 police log
-
Local & State
Driver in Scarborough fatal crash is identified