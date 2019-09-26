FARMINGDALE — A Farmingdale man was arrested Thursday after reportedly pointing a gun at his mother during an argument.

Alexander K. Lewis, 19, was charged with domestic violence threatening with a dangerous weapon, a Class C crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, also a Class C crime.

A Thursday afternoon release from Kennebec County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Read said Sheriff Ken Mason and deputies responded to a Grant Street residence at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday after the woman reported the incident.

A short time after, Lewis was located a short time later by the Gardiner Police Department. He reportedly was in possession of a Taurus 9-millimeter pistol.

Read said he did not know why Lewis was prohibited from possessing a firearm, because the report was incomplete.

Lewis is being held in Kennebec County jail without bail. The conditions of his bail include not to have contact with the victim and not to return to the residence.

