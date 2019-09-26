IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Swan Street.

7:51 a.m., fraud was reported citywide.

12:37 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Cross Hill Road.

12:37 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Hospital Street.

1 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:05 p.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

2:03 p.m., theft was reported on Bunny Street.

2:40 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bennett Street.

2:53 p.m., an assault was reported on Bolton Hill Road.

3:23 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Allen Street.

3:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Court.

4:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Community Drive.

6:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

7:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

7:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

7:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Avenue.

9:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Bridge Street and Commercial Street.

Thursday at 2:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 1:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 27.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 4:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Street.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Wednesday at 9:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bean Road.

IN READFIELD, Wednesday at 4:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Russell Street.

8:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Road.

IN ROME, Wednesday at 10:33 a.m., harassment was reported on Country Acres Lane.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 7:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bowdoin Street.

7:35 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported near Greenwood Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:56 a.m., Joshua L. Mays, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Green Street.

12:11 a.m., Gerardo Mendez, Jr.. 35, of Dallas, Texas, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Water Street.

1:36 p.m., Ethan Grant, 25, of Windsor, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of theft by deception following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

5:32 p.m., Sarah P. Blanche, 26, of Hallowell, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a report of suspicious activity on Western Avenue.

11:45 p.m., Nicholas J. Young, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a report of disorderly conduct on Cumberland Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 12:23 p.m., Alexander K. Lewis, 19, of Farmingdale, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon following a report of terrorizing on Grant Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 4:32 p.m., Joseph M. Johnson, 40, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of criminal trespassing and violating conditions of his release following an investigation on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN WAYNE, Wednesday at 7:02 p.m., a 48-year-old woman from Wayne was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a vehicle following a traffic stop on Pond Road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: