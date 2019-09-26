FARMINGDALE — Akira Warren scored a pair of goals and the Hall-Dale boys soccer team stayed unbeaten with a 3-1 victory over Buckfield on Thursday afternoon.

Josh Nadeau had a goal and two assists for Hall-Dale (7-0-1). Ian Stebbins also picked up an assist.

Buckfield dropped to 3-4-0.

LISBON 4, WINTHROP 3, OT: DJ Douglass scored with 19 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Greyhounds a Mountain Valley Conference win in Winthrop.

Douglass led Lisbon (6-1-0) with two goals, while Hunter Brissette and Ring Ring each scored for the Greyhounds.

Rowan Goebel-Bain tallied two goals for Winthrop (3-5-0), while Iker Penniman added a score.

FIELD HOCKEY

GARDINER 12, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Maggie Bell had four goals and an assist to lead the Tigers to a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference win over the Eagles in Gardiner.

Lindsey Bell had three goals and two assists, while Haley Brann had two goals and two assists for Gardiner (6-2). Maddy Farnham, Dewey Clary and Jaz Clary added goals for the Tigers.

Maddie Brinkler had 23 saves for Lincoln (0-8).

CONY 6, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Julia Reny and Sophie Whitney each scored two goals to lead the Rams to the KVAC A victory in Auggusta.

Anna Reny and Faith Leathers-Pouliotalso scored for the Rams (4-3).

Elise Syphers had 11 saves for the Red Eddies (1-6-1).

WINSLOW 9, ERSKINE 1: Silver Clukey scored five goals to lead the Black Raiders to the KVAC victory over the Eagles in Winslow.

Karlie Ramsdell scored two goals, while Savannah Joler and Bodhi Littlefield each added a goal for Winslow (9-0).

Ashley Clavette scored the lone goal for Erskine (1-7).

SKOWHEGAN 5, BREWER 0: Brooklyn Hubbard and Hannah McKenney each scored two goals to lead Skowhegan to a win over the Witches on Wednesday.

Alexis Michonski had a goal and two assists for Skowhegan (7-0). Rachel Tuck had two saves to earn the shutout.

Maddy Diaz had 21 saves for Brewer (2-5).

GIRLS SOCCER

MARANACOOK 8, GARDINER 0: Emily Harper had three goals and three assists to lead the Black Bears to a win over the Tigers in Gardiner.

Addie Watson had a goal and three assists, while Grace Dwyer, Katie Ide, Kate Mohlar and Alexis Michaud added goals for Maranacook (4-0-2). Skye Webb had six saves for the shutout.

Lorelei Mason had 12 saves for Gardiner (1-5-0).

