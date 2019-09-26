An Ellsworth woman has become the first person to ever cross the Mississippi River by logrolling.

Alissa Wetherbee, who founded Axe Women Loggers of Maine, made history when she stood on a log and rolled across the river Thursday, News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ) reported. The course was more than 500 yards long and took her about 30 minutes to complete.

Axe Women Loggers of Maine is a group of “lumberjills” many of whom have won world or collegiate championships in ax throwing, chopping and sawing, and log rolling.

Wetherbee, 39, logrolled from Port Byron, Illinois, to LeClaire, Iowa, Thursday morning while her father and husband paddled a canoe in front of her for support.

Afterward, Wetherbee told News Center Maine that she had been preparing to do the river logroll for about a year.

Wetherbee grew up on Mount Desert Island and was a champion pole vaulter for Mount Desert Island High School.

