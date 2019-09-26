IN ANSON, Wednesday at 3:44 p.m., trespassing was reported on Buswell Street.

Thursday at 8:21 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Embden Pond Road.

IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 1:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 27.

IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 3:13 p.m., mischief was reported on Owens Street.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 2:39 p.m., a fire-rescue was reported on Main Street.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Wednesday at 4:53 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Chesterville Hill Road.

IN CHINA, Wednesday at 11:22 a.m., a protection order was served on Hanson Road.

IN CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Wednesday at 1:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on Owens Road.

3:35 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Owens Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 5:47 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Waite Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 9:53 a.m., an assault was reported on Fairwood Drive.

11 a.m., a caller from Hatch Street reported a scam.

3:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Currier Road.

5:54 p.m., a fire was reported on Center Road.

6:16 p.m., a burglary was reported on Montcalm Street.

6:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Terrace.

9:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Back Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 11:03 a.m., an assault was reported at Franklin Health Commons.

11:30 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Lucy Knowles Road.

3:35 p.m., threatening was reported on South Street.

6:25 p.m., threatening was reported on Maple Avenue.

IN HARMONY, Wednesday at 10:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 6:14 p.m., a burglary was reported on Maple Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 6:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Airport Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 9:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Brickett Point Estates.

9 p.m., noise was reported on Church Street.

Thursday at 3:37 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 4:10 p.m., a theft was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN PARLIN POND TOWNSHIP, Wednesday at 4:23 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on U.S. Route 201.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 2:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN ROME, Wednesday at 10:33 a.m., harassment was reported on Country Acres Lane.

7:08 p.m., a protection order was served on Country Acres Lane.

IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 10:21 a.m., fraud was reported on Middle Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 8:49 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

9:25 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

9:47 a.m., a violation of bail was reported on North Avenue.

1:08 p.m., a theft was reported on Railroad Street.

2:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:59 p.m., a caller from Brads Way reported a scam.

6:55 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle problem was reported on Dawes Street.

9:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

9:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 8:08 a.m., a caller from North Main Street reported a scam.

IN STRONG, Wednesday at 3:08 p.m., trespassing was reported on Storybook Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:34 a.m., noise was reported on Water Street.

10:06 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Carver Street.

12:06 p.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:15 p.m., sex offenses were reported at a location listed as unknown.

12:24 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:37 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Drummond Avenue.

12:51 p.m., a theft was reported on College Avenue.

1:05 p.m., sex offenses were reported, no location given.

1:02 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

5:13 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on The Concourse.

7:44 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at JFK Plaza off Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:30 p.m., noise was reported on King Street.

Thursday at 2:21 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Spring Street.

2:38 a.m., threatening was reported on King Street.

IN WEST NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 2:58 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Route 202.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 6:28 a.m., a road hazard was reported near Orchard Drive and Bubier Road.

12:06 p.m., harassment was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

3:09 p.m., trespassing was reported on Tobin Flat Road.

10:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village View Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 7:55 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Clifford Avenue.

9:20 a.m., a caller from Lithgow Street reported receiving bad checks.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:41 a.m., Roger Nathaniel Smith, 54, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant, as well as on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

9:48 a.m., Elizabeth M. Chaousis, 43, of Buckfield, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:21 p.m., Ashley M. Vile, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

2:28 p.m., August H. Viehweger, 29, of Frankfort, was arrested on two counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, two counts of forfeiture of property and violating condition of release.

2:44 p.m., Joseph Allen Littlefield, 22, of Morrill, was arrested on a probation hold, as well as charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

9:09 p.m., Tina A. Corliss, 44, of Palmyra, was arrested on a warrant.

Thursday at 1:47 a.m., James Leroy Mayo, 48, of Bangor, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:16 p.m., James Williams, 38, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of violation of condition of release.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:46 a.m., Josiah Emmanualgerard, 25, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

