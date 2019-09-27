BANGOR — The father of a 1-year-old whose October 2018 death was linked to fentanyl exposure is in jail on a charge of child endangerment.

Shane Smith

Police say 31-year-old Shane Smith, of Winterport, turned himself in Thursday night. He faces the same charge as the child’s mother.

Related

Year-old baby died after mother rubbed heroin on her gums, police say

The medical examiner’s office says their daughter died from acute fentanyl intoxication.

Court documents indicate Smith told police that the mother, 33-year-old Kimberly Nelligan, of Bangor, allegedly rubbed opioid residue on the youngster’s gums to help her sleep. Nelligan denied the accusation and pleaded not guilty. She’s free on bail.

Smith was due to make his initial appearance in court on Friday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

Related Headlines

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.