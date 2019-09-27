IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:02 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
8:41 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Civic Center Drive.
11:42 a.m., littering was reported on Western Avenue.
11:59 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Thurston Road.
12:13 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Stone Street.
12:50 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hatch Hill Road.
3:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.
4:25 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Western Avenue.
4:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.
6:23 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.
7:22 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Chase Avenue.
7:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
8:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
Friday at 1:19 a.m., a stray cat was reported near St. Catherine Street and East Chestnut Street.
2:06 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Cedar Street.
3:03 a.m., harassment was reported on Cedar Street.
IN LITCHFIELD, Thursday at 11:167 a.m., a theft was reported at Gowell’s Shop n Save on Richmond Road.
IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 8:12 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Route 202.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 12:55 p.m., Jeremiah W. O’Leary, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Green Street.
11:58 p.m., Timothy J. Colvin, 37, of Newcastle, was arrested on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of property valued under $500 following a reported burglary on Parkwood Drive.
SUMMONS
IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 11:50 p.m., a 31-year-old Pittston man was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Greenville Street.
