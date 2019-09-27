OAKLAND — Camdyn LaMarre had a goal and two assists to lead the Messalonskee girls soccer team to a 5-0 victory over Skowhegan in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference game Friday.

Caroline Westhoff, Lydia Bradfield, Shuana Clark and Rebecca White added goals for the Eagles (3-2-2). Hannah DelGuidice had three saves for the shutout.

Reese Danforth had 11 saves for Skowhegan (2-4-0).

LISBON 2, WINTHROP 1: Giana Russo nailed the game-winning goal at the 30:02 mark of the second half as Lisbon secured an Mountain Valley Conference victory.

The Ramblers (5-2-1) scored first when a corner kick by Winthrop was tipped into the goal by a Lisbon player, making it 1-0 at the half.

Kiley Merritt tied the contest at 33:05 of the second half on a breakaway for the Greyhounds (3-3).

Goalie Brooke Burnham made 13 saves for Winthrop, while goalie Sarah Haggerty prevented 12 to earn the win in net for Lisbon.

MARANACOOK 2, MCI 1: Emily Harper and Evelyn St. Germain each scored to lift the Black Bears to the KVAC B win in Pittsfield.

Skye Webb made five saves for Maranacook (5-0-2).

Alahna McCarron had the goal for the Huskies (5-2-0) while Leah Bussell made 12 saves.

BUCKFIELD 2, CARRABEC 0: Katy Henderson and Lynn Szabo connected for a goal each as Buckfield took a 2-0 victory over Carrabec in girls’ soccer action Friday afternoon.

The Bucks (6-2) took a 1-0 lead at the half. Seniors Deja Bennett and Kristen Patenaude played solid on defense, only allowing one shot on goal.

Goalie Ashley Cates made six saves for the Cobras (2-5), while goalie Ruby Cyr only had to stop one to earn the win in net for Buckfield.

BOYS SOCCER

TEMPLE 8, ISLESBORO 3: Dave Louis scored five goals as the Bereans rolled to the East/West Conference win in Islesboro.

Zach Wiles, Nathan Riportella and Lens Louis each added a goal and an assist in the win for Temple (4-2-1). Ryan Paradis made three saves to earn the win between the sticks.

Patrick Kehoe had two goals for Islesboro (3-3-0). Charlie Jaggar had the other.

