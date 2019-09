IN CANAAN, Thursday at 1:57 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Salisbury Road.

Friday, 8:10 a.m., harassment was reported on Golf View Drive.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 1:15 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Hinckley Road.

8:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 11:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pirate Lane.

1:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 9:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

2 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Street at the University of Maine.

9:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Broadway Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 1:15 p.m., theft was reported on Athens Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 12:50 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Main Street.

9:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:20 a.m., threatening was reported on Fairfield Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 10:57 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Bush Street.

11:17 a.m., harassment was reported on East Ridge Road.

5:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 1:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

9:30 a.m., assault was reported on Wilson Street.

9:36 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Carver Street.

1:47 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Summer Street.

4:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sanger Avenue.

8:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Victoria Drive.

9:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crestwood Drive.

9:39 p.m., theft was reported on JFK Plaza.

9:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

Friday, 12:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

12:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gold Street.

3:42 a.m., theft was reported on West Street.

5:15 a.m., assault was reported on North Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 10:23 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

3:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

Friday, 7:27 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 10:51 a.m., threatening was reported on Benton Avenue.

4:31 p.m., theft was reported on Beck Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:14 a.m., Brian Eric Moring, 24, of North Anson, was arrested on charges of assault and violating condition of release.

12:19 p.m., Mohamed Ahmed Ashkir, 32, of Portland, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

4:22 p.m., Alison Rae Trask, 41, of Burnham, was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

4:28 p.m., Andy Brando Rosado, 19, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

10:52 p.m., Charles Russell Deviller, 41, of Hartland, was arrested on a warrant.

Friday, 1:17 a.m., Derek L. Avery, 36, of Exeter, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest.

