IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:10 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

8:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of Green and Chapel streets.

8:16 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Water Street.

9:49 a.m., drug offenses were reported on New England Road.

11:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

12:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Washington Street.

3:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Whitten Road.

4:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Street.

5:43 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Boothby Street.

8:32 p.m., fraud was reported on Water Street.

8:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

10:24 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:34 p.m., simple assault was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 12:18 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bennett Street.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 7:51 a.m., harassment was reported on Golf View Drive.

IN CHINA, Friday at 12:31 p.m., threatening was reported on Beach Lane.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 7:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Long Avenue.

9:44 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Tardiff Road.

IN DETROIT, Friday at 3:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Troy Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 9:56 a.m., assault was reported on Page Terrace.

3:49 p.m., theft was reported on Maple Street.

11:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 12:01 a.m., a fight was reported on Main Street.

2:41 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Jodie Avenue.

11:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 10:19 a.m., trespassing was reported on Perkins Street.

6:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

8:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

11:39 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Middle Street.

11:44 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Lincoln Street.

Saturday at 12:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

12:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 7:42 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Wellington Road.

10:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Carson Hill Road.

IN JAY, Friday at 10:27 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

5:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

7:57 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 12:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 11:02 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Blackwell Hill Road.

6:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Heald Street.

9:26 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Jones Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 1:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tempesta Way.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 10:52 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Tranquility Trail.

3:19 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Oak Street.

9:56 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Middle Road.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 2:02 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Ell Hill Road.

2:37 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 1:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 7:33 p.m., vandalism was reported on Mason Corner Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 11:27 a.m., theft was reported on Leavitt Street.

11:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairgrounds Marketplace.

10:06 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Gordon Lane.

10:21 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Waterville Road.

11:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on East Dyer Street.

Saturday at 2:41 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Willow Street.

IN STARKS, Friday at 12:38 p.m., theft was reported on Chicken Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cool Street.

8:33 a.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

8:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on King Street.

9:43 a.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Drummond Avenue.

2:48 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Water Street.

2:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

5:44 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Plaza.

7:20 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

11:55 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Elm Street.

11:56 p.m., assault was reported on College Avenue.

Saturday at 1:05 a.m., assault was reported on Silver Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 7:27 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 11:46 a.m., an incident involving sex offenses was reported on Benton Avenue.

12:28 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Clifford Avenue.

4:11 p.m., theft was reported on Benton Avenue.

6:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Halifax Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:40 p.m., John E. Didomenico, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on Cedar Street and charged with domestic violence assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and obstructing report of a crime.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 12:56 a.m., Tasha M. Gregory, 30, of Clinton, was arrested on charges of stealing Schedule W drugs, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 3:03 p.m., Sara Adrienne Sweet, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5:25 p.m., Stephen Paul Cummings, 32, of Northport, was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

9:27 p.m., Caleb Ryan McDougal, 20, of Pittsfield, was arrested on three warrants.

Saturday at 12:13 a.m., Bonnie Brown-Gorges, 37, of Skowhegan, was arrested on five warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:49 a.m., Dylon C. J. McNeil, 27, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Spring Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 11:37 p.m., Anthony Johnson Englesbobb, 33, of Windsor, was arrested on charges of possessing a firearm while prohibited; being a fugitive from justice; unlawfully trafficking in scheduled drugs; unlawfully possessing Oxycodone, elevated by priors; two counts of unlawfully possessing scheduled drugs; using drug paraphernalia and criminal forfeiture, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Carter Memorial Drive.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 2:39 p.m., a 35-year-old Augusta man was summoned on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days.

8:40 p.m., a 32-year-old Augusta man was summoned on charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motorized bicycle without a license.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 1:38 a.m., Jody Paul Crowell, 45, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle crash involving injury on Cushman Road.

