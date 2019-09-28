FAIRFIELD — Lexi Lewis scored off a penalty corner less than three minutes into overtime to lift the Lawrence field hockey team to a 1-0 win over Gardiner in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B game Saturday.

Victoria Dunphy assisted on the winning goal for the Bulldogs (8-1). Emma Poulin made six saves, including one on a penalty stroke.

Kassidy Collins made seven saves for Gardiner (6-3).

WINSLOW 4, MOUNT VIEW 0: Bodhi Littlefield scored twice and assisted on another goal to lead the undefeated Black Raiders to the KVAC win in Winslow.

Taylor Rodriguez and Silver Clukey also scored in the win for Winslow (10-0). Leah Pelotte made six saves to earn the shutout.

Thurston Illingworth made 17 saves for Mount View (6-4).

MORSE 2, ERSKINE 1: Paige Willis and Abby Durgin each scored to push the Shipbuilders to victory in South China.

Emily Myers made four saves for Morse (5-3).

Bella DeRose scored the lone goal for Erskine (1-9). Emily York made 11 saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

RICHMOND 8, VALLEY 0: Bry Shea had a hat trick and Leah Wescott added two more goals as the Bobcats rolled to the East/West Conference win in Bingham.

Paige Lebel, Lindsie Irish and Abby Johnson also scored for Richmond (5-1-0). Liz Johnson earned the shutout in goal with three saves.

Jada Ward made 24 saves in the loss for Valley (0-6-0).

HALL-DALE 3, LISBON 1: Iris Ireland and Lily Platt scored second-half goals to break a tie and lift the Bulldogs to the Mountain Valley Conference win in Lisbon.

Ireland’s penalty kick less than 13 minutes into the second half for Hall-Dale (6-1-0) snapped a 1-1 deadlock. Rita Benoit also had a goal for Hall-Dale, and Bethany Ives made four saves.

Kiely Merritt scored for Lisbon (3-4-0).

FOOTBALL

MCI 44, WATERVILLE 14: Ryan Friend threw for 165 yards and four touchdowns to help the Huskies take the Big 11 Conference win in Waterville.

Dom Wilson had three catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Nason Bethelette had four catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Xavier Moss added a rushing touchdown.

Kyle Burger-Roy kick a 33-yard field goal for MCI (4-0). Liam Von Oesen had a touchdown for Waterville (0-4).

