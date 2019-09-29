IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 7:23 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bingham Road.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 9:52 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Hinckley Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 8:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Molunkus Road.

9:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Molunkus Road.

10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Shadagee Road.

IN DETROIT, Saturday at 9:27 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Troy Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 12:52 p.m., mischief was reported on High Street.

4:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Norridgewock Road.

4:43 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

9:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Center Road.

9:55 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 9:26 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Carson Hill Road.

Sunday at 8:15 a.m., trespassing was reported on Cambridge Road.

8:32 a.m., assault was reported on Cambridge Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 12:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Horsetail Hill Road.

2:39 p.m., theft was reported on Lakewood Road.

Sunday at 2:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heald Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 1:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Fairfield Street.

9:07 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Madeline Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 4:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Warren Hill Road.

Sunday at 7:09 a.m., motor vehicle theft was reported on Hicks Pond Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 9:01 a.m., assault was reported on Curtis Street.

IN RIPLEY, Sunday at 6:16 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN ROME, Sunday at 7:53 a.m., mischief was reported on Rome Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 11:35 a.m., threatening was reported on Indian Ridge.

1:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

2:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:31 p.m., harassment was reported on St. Mark Street.

10:45 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Dudley Corner Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Saturday at 11:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairway Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:11 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on The Concourse.

12:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Burleigh Street.

4:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mathews Avenue.

7:06 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:37 p.m., threatening was reported on Moor Street.

9:05 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Green Street.

9:39 p.m., theft was reported on West River Road.

10:33 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Green Street.

11:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

Sunday at 12:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hathaway Street.

1:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 3:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 6:15 p.m., Mykel Irving Hewey, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of probation hold.

9:52 p.m., Steven Christopher Giles, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

10:50 p.m., David Leroy Niles, 33, of Albion, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Sunday at 12:37 a.m., Felicia Marie Cornet, 22, of Burnham, was arrested on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor.

4:03 a.m., Robbie Allen Belanger, 41, of Anson, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:40 a.m., Sara S. Hewins, 37, of Burnham, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on The Concourse.

1:09 a.m., Natasha M. Sanipas, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of obstructing government administration and disorderly conduct involving offensive words or gestures, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on The Concourse.

2:43 a.m., David Carlow, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of a pedestrian check on Spring Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9:35 p.m., Jason Robert Meader, 52, of North Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, eleveated by one prior, and violating conditions of release, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Cushman Road.

SUMMONSES

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 2:23 p.m., Brandon Andrew Derocher, 26, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over the speed limit, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Halifax Street.

